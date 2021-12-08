THE FORMER leader of the Scottish Conservatives has issued a scathing attack on Boris Johnson over a Christmas party at Downing Street.

Ruth Davidson said the party, and the subsequent attempts by No.10 to explain away the event on December 18 last year were not "remotely defensible".

In a social media post, Ms Davidson, now Baroness Davidson, said: " None of this is remotely defensible.

"Not having busy, boozy not-parties while others were sticking to the rules, unable to visit ill or dying loved ones. Nor flat-out denying things that are easily provable. Not taking the public for fools.

"And today's 'we'll investigate what we've spent a week saying didn't happen and discipline staff for rules we continue to say weren't broken' was pathetic.

"As a Tory, I was brought up to believe in playing with a straight bat. Believe me, colleagues are furious at this, too."

Ms Davidson's criticism is among the strongest to come from within the Tory party.

Her post on Twitter came after Boris Johnson faced questions on the party during PMQs today.

Despite continuing to say there was no party and rules were not broken, he also confirmed that Simon Case, the head of the civil service, would be investigating.

A Downing Street spokesman told lobby journalists after the angry questioning session that the investigation would hopefully be finalised "as soon as possible".

However the probe is not set to look at another social event said to have taken place on November 27 at Downing Street, at which the Prime Minister is thought to have been present.

No.10 also refused to say whether Mr Case attended the party himself, despite being asked directly.

The spokesman said: "You’ve seen what the Prime Minister said in light of the video yesterday, which appeared to make light of lockdown measures.

“He’s asked for the Cabinet Secretary to look into the details of this and establish the facts.

“That will be an independent process carried out by Cabinet Office staff, under the leadership of the Cabinet Secretary.”

Asked about the remit of Mr Case’s review, the spokesman added: “He has been asked to establish the facts on any events on (December) 18, and that’s what he will start work on.”

Pressed on how long the probe is likely to take, he added: “It is obviously rightly for them to dictate the timescale. I don’t have a set period but obviously we want it to be as soon as possible.”

Earlier at Holyrood, the First Minister said Boris Johnson should "come clean" about what happened.

She said: "The Prime Minister appears to be not being straight and truthful about it.

“That really matters because he is likely to be asking people to do difficult things again over this Christmas and it’s really important that he’s straight and honest with people – if mistakes were made, to own them, to apologise for them.

“I think this is a really serious issue for the Prime Minister and I think he has to come clean.”

Ms Sturgeon went on to say that at the time the alleged party took place, a new strict lockdown was a little more than a week away.

“This was last Christmas – 18 and 19 December are dates engraved on my mind as perhaps one of, if not the lowest, darkest point in the whole pandemic.

“We had told people they could have some very limited normality over Christmas then at the last minute we had to snatch that away and dash people’s hopes.

“That is what makes people so angry about what was allegedly happening in Downing Street.”