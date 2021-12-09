HARD to say when the exact moment occurred. The minute and second that the video of Downing Street staffers joking about a Christmas party moved from being a cringeworthy instance to the most serious threat yet to Boris Johnson’s premiership.

Was it on hearing bereaved relatives, denied the chance to be with their loved ones as they died from Covid, speak of how sickened and betrayed they felt at others flouting the rules?

Was it when a senior backbench Conservative MP said the scandal would render any future lockdowns legally unenforceable?

Or was it during live, prime time television, with millions watching, when Ant and Dec, hosts of I’m a Celebrity, mocked Mr Johnson's denial of a party and ended their skit with the words, “Evening Prime Minister. For now.”

Whenever it happened, the shift from bemusement to anger was palpable. This was far worse than a good day to bury bad news, or the “sorry, there’s no money left” note, or any of the other PR blunders in recent memory.

It was more damaging than even Barnard Castle. We didn’t watch footage of Dominic Cummings swanning around, hundreds of miles from home, during lockdown. Here, though, was a whole 40 seconds of chinless, clueless non-wonders called Allegra and Ed joking about running rings around the rest of us. It’s always the tapes that deal the worst blow.

One grieving relative said: “It’s the behaviour of people who think they’re above us." Exactly. This is more than an unfortunate gaffe, a momentary lapse in judgment. This video, reeking of arrogance and inadequacy, sums up the essential nature of Mr Johnson’s government.

Here’s the thing about inadequate people, a rule that applies to the obviously dim as much as the ones with degrees who have been coached and coddled towards reaching a certain station in life: they can really mess up your day. By and large, you learn to work around them. But inadequate people given power?

Their behaviour can have the most serious consequences. If they get away with it once they will do it again, and before you know it, their general inadequacy is priced in to the deal, forgotten about in the interests of a prize worth having.

You may think that the Prime Minister is a bad joke, but to your average Conservative backbencher he is an election winner and that, for them, is what it comes down to in the end.

Mr Johnson and his Ministers have managed to make inadequacy the norm. They are the “not our fault guv” government, their shoddy standards filtering down through the ranks and across society.

Inevitably there comes a point when a government has to get its act together. Let us say, for example, it is called on to rescue people from the clutches of the Taliban. Life and death stuff.

The system is in place. The machinery of government needs to work as it is supposed to. But problems occur that need to be fixed. Where are the bosses? On holiday and they don’t want to return early. The staff are working from home and knock off at 5. It’s all terribly unfortunate and, that ultimate weasel word, “challenging”, but no one is acting out of ill will.

Same goes for ensuring the safety of the most vulnerable in care homes. In an ideal world with 20:20 hindsight, every hospital patient would have been tested for Covid before transfer to a care home. The staff would have had the specialist clothing they required and not have to make do with bin bags. Everybody knows this, but really what can you do in the face of a global pandemic? Every war has its casualties.

Pretty soon people learn not to expect anything better from their government. So you look after yourself, watch out for your own. For heaven’s sake let’s just get to Christmas. And then along comes the Downing Street video like a punch to the guts. No one ever believed we were all in this together, but openly flouting the rules, mocking those who abided by them at great personal cost? If that does not “cut through” the noise and expose this Government for the rogues they are, one wonders what will.

Boris Johnson knows a line has been crossed. Hence his apology yesterday at Prime Minister’s Questions. This is a PM who hates saying sorry and will go to remarkable lengths to avoid it.

But his apology, like his government, was wanting. He stuck by his stance that no party had taken place and no rules were broken. He insisted that it would be a “grave injustice” to the staff involved if the Cabinet Secretary did not look into the matter. The last time he was concerned about possible injustice he was trying to protect MPs' extra earnings. He can really pick the causes to champion.

He told the House, and the country, that he was sickened and furious at the behaviour in the video. Or was he just furious that the footage leaked? Without CCTV his former Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, would have clung on even longer than he did. If there was no Downing Street video, would Mr Johnson have announced an investigation, or simply gone on, as he has the entire week since The Mirror broke the story, insisting there was no party?

There are now questions about other alleged gatherings in different locations, including the Prime Minister’s Downing Street flat. At the very least the man who is supposed to be the most powerful politician in the UK, the person ultimately in charge of tackling Covid, does not know what goes on in his own house. He said he had been repeatedly assured no rules were broken. Why not have a look at the CCTV, or ask one of the many police officers around?

This is not going away, and it will not be resolved by the departure of a few hired hands after a hasty investigation.

When one of his own MPs, as happened yesterday, asks if announcing further Covid restrictions is just a way of diverting attention from the Downing Street video, Mr Johnson has a problem.

When Ruth Davidson, a former leader of his party in Scotland, says none of what has happened – including “taking the public for fools” – is defensible, Mr Johnson has a problem.

Mr Johnson’s problem is, at heart, himself. If he cannot see that an increasing number of those around him can.