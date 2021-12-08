One of Boris Johnson's advisers has quit her post after she joked about a Downing Street party which broke lockdown rules.

Former journalist Allegra Stratton, who was the Prime Minister's COP26 spokeswoman announced she was standing down this afternoon.

Speaking to journalists outside her home, Ms Stratton said the video which showed her holding a mock press conference and joking about a Christmas party, just days after it was held, had become a 'distraction'.



In a tearful statement, she said: "My remarks seemed to make light of the rules, rules that people were doing everything to obey.

"That was never my intention. I will regret those remarks for the rest of my days and offer my profound apologies to all of you at home for them."

The adviser, who previously worked for Rishi Sunak and was a high-profile journalist for ITV and BBC's Newsnight prior to working for government, echoed Boris Johnson's comments at PMQs when she said: "I understand the anger and frustration that people feel.

"To all of you who lost loved ones, endured intolerable loneliness and struggled with your business - I am sorry and this afternoon I have offered my resignation to Prime Minister."

She added: "Working in government is an immense privilege. I tried to do right by you all, to behave with civility and decency and act to the high standards you rightly expect of Number 10.

“I will always be proud of what was achieved at COP 26 in Glasgow and the progress that was made on coal, cars, cash and trees.

"This country and the Prime Minister’s leadership on climate change and on nature will make a lasting difference to the whole world. It has been an honour to play a part in that."