SNP ministers have been criticised over a “lack of clear communication” after storm-hit homes were left without power for an “unacceptable” amount of time.

Reports suggested that some homes were without power for up to nine days after Storm Arwen battered Scotland’s east coast last week.

The earlier storm caused “catastrophic damage” to electricity networks, mainly in the north-east of Scotland, affecting 135,000 properties.

The Met Office issued yellow weather warnings as Storm Barra brought high winds, heavy rain and snow to parts of Scotland on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning the supplier Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said it had about 1,000 customers without power across the north of Scotland, with 700 of these in the Grampian area.

That was after its staff had restored power to more than 8,000 customers who were disconnected due to the weather.

MSPs were told that the remaining 500 homes still without power should be reconnected tonight.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney has acknowledged “the inconvenience to members of the public” as he confirmed work has started on a review of infrastructure to ensure lessons are learned.

Mr Swinney told Labour MSP Michael Marra that he and the First Minister had held a meeting today “to ensure appropriate power restoration measures are in place” following Storm Barra.

He added: “There has been no pause in activities by either the power companies or the Scottish Government between storms Arwen and Barra.

“Scottish Government officials remain in constant contact with power companies and ministers have been briefed.“

Mr Swinney said that Scottish Power Energy Networks had confirmed “all power outages in their area had been reconnected” – predominantly in the south of Scotland.

But Mr Marra pointed to “reports that there are still 600 premises without power”, particularly in the north east of Scotland, adding that “it's imperative that the situation is resolved as soon as possible”.

He added: “Storm Barra, of course, came straight after storm Arwen and many residents have just seen their power supply restored from the damage caused last week.

“Part of the widespread frustration, and in some places anger, that exists is around the lack of clear communication from the government and from the energy suppliers.

“The minister will surely agree that nine days without power is completely unacceptable.

When can exactly customers expect power to be restored and what guarantee can be given that this won't be pushed back again and again?”

M Swinney said that the fallout from Storm Barra has “been of less gravity” than Storm Arwen.

He said: “In relation to Storm Arwen, all Scottish Power customers were reconnected to supply by Thursday of last week, and all but a handful of cases in the Scottish and Southern Energy Network were reconnected by Saturday. There was a few isolated properties that were unoccupied that were completed on Sunday morning.

“The total number of customers that I've been advised that are off supply is 511.

“Most of those are in the northeast of Scotland. Indeed the Scottish Power network is back up and running entirely, subject to the fluctuations that take place in any normal day.”

Mr Marra highlighted “concerns for vulnerable residents”, insisting that “lessons must be learned as these weather events look set to continue”.

He pressed the Deputy First Minster over “when can we expect to see results from the promised inquiry so that greater resilience could be built ahead of future storms”.

Mr Swinney confirmed he has raised vulnerable customers with power companies and said he has already started the review.

He added: “I expect the terms of reference will be finalised in the course of this week.

“I've discussed it already with the power companies and we will of course update Parliament as that review makes progress, recognising that we have an immediate necessity of ensuring that we strengthen arrangements wherever we possibly can do because of the fact that we may face further incidents of this type and over the period of the winter.”