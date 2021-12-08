NICOLA Sturgeon has urged people to follow Government coronavirus rules “even if you feel angry with a politician just now” amid growing anger over a Downing Street Christmas party.

The First Minister took to twitter today minutes after Boris Johnson announced England would move to its Plan B to stop the Omicron coronavirus variant in its tracks.

The Prime Minister’s announcement took place as he was facing growing anger over a Christmas party held in Downing Street last year, and after Nicola Sturgeon said that “even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health and safety of you, your loved ones and the country”.

Mr Johnson was speaking in the very room that his aide Angela Stratton was filmed laughing and joking about the Christmas party.

He issued a work from home call and announced Covid passports would become mandatory in large venues, as well as mask rules being extended.

He also said that self-isolation would be replaced by regular lateral flow testing for those who have come into contact with someone who has covid.

The First Minister said that those polices announced in England have been in place in Scotland for some time.

She said: “The tough question we all face in the period ahead is whether these protections will be strong enough against a rapidly spreading Omicron variant.”

“Even if (and it is still if) Omicron doesn’t cause more severe disease, the numbers of people who might be infected by its faster spread will create big challenges for the NHS and economy – so we need to consider carefully (but quite quickly) what proportionate response needed.”

She added: “In meantime, all of us complying strictly with current protections will help. And even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health and safety of you, your loved ones and the country.”

Her response comes as Boris Johnson ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules by holding a Christmas party last year and told MPs he was “furious” about the footage apparently showing aides laughing about it.

Allegra Stratton, who was the Prime Minister’s spokeswoman, resigned after the leaked clip emerged, offering “profound apologies” and saying she would “regret those remarks for the rest of my days”.

The Prime Minister has repeatedly insisted that rules were followed in Downing Street since the claims first emerged about the December 18 2020 party.