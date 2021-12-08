POLICE will not be opening an investigation in the allegations of a Downing Street party which seen No 10 staff flout coronavirus lockdown restrictions last Christmas.

Since the emergence of the story, Boris Johnson has apologised and his senior aide, Allegra Stratton, was forced to quit over the scandal.

Now, Scotland Yard said officers will not "commence an investigation at this time" in line with its "policy not to investigate retrospective breaches" of coronavirus rules despite reviewing the allegations and leaked footage showing senior No 10 staff joking about a party.

READ MORE: Allegra Stratton quits after Downing Street Christmas party video leak

However, the Metropolitan Police was open to considering any further evidence unearthed in an internal investigation the Prime Minister was forced to task Cabinet Secretary Simon Case with undertaking as he claimed to be "furious" about the video.

Amid mounting public anger Allegra Stratton, who was the Prime Minister's spokeswoman, resigned as a Government adviser after a video emerged of her and other aides "seeming to make light of lockdown measures" just days after the gathering in No 10.

A Met statement acknowledged it had received "a significant amount of correspondence" relating to the alleged breaches in the run up to Christmas last year but said they do not "provide evidence of a breach" of Covid rules.

Their statement added: "Based on the absence of evidence and in line with our policy not to investigate retrospective breaches of such regulations, the Met will not commence an investigation at this time.

"The Met has had discussions with the Cabinet Office in relation to the investigation by the Cabinet Secretary. If any evidence is found as a result of that investigation, it will be passed to the Met for further consideration."

It comes as Boris Johnson today announced the tightening of restrictions in England.

He told people to work from home from Monday and said face masks would now be mandatory in places such as theatres and cinemas.

He also said that self-isolation would be replaced by regular lateral flow testing for those who have come into contact with someone who has covid.

3/ In meantime, all of us complying strictly with current protections will help. And even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health & safety of you, your loved ones and the country 🙏 — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 8, 2021

READ MORE:Nicola Sturgeon urges people to follow Government advice despite public anger

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also made a statement via her social media in the wake of the scandal after the PM made his Covid announcement.

She asked everyone to continue following the Government’s guidelines, but also acknowledged the public’s anger at the situation.

She said: “Even if you feel angry with a politician just now, please remember just how important compliance is for the health and safety of you, your loved ones and the country.”