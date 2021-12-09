Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross is self-isolating after a member of staff received a positive Covid result from a lateral flow test.
The member of staff tested positive late on Wednesday night, around 10pm and Mr Ross is now self-isolating while waiting on a PCR test.
The Scottish Parliament has been informed, as the member of staff was present on Wednesday.
Mr Ross will miss making an in-person appearance at First Minister's Questions today while he waits on the results of the test.
The Scots Tory leader took a lateral flow test on Wednesday evening around 5pm, which was negative.
However, as a precaution, Douglas and five members of staff are now self-isolating and taking PCR tests.
At this time, they have not been contacted by Test and Protect, since the positive result was from a lateral flow test and not a PCR.
