Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have welcomed their second child, after a stormy 24 hours in Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital earlier today.

The Prime Minister was present throughout the birth, according to the PA news agency.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

The couple announced they were expecting their second child together at the end of July, as the 33-year-old environmental campaigner spoke of having a miscarriage earlier in the year.

The birth of a sister for Wilfred came the morning after the Prime Minister announced England is entering Plan B to combat the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

As well as facing Tory anger over the latest restrictions, Mr Johnson is battling the fallout of an allegedly rule-breaking Number 10 Christmas party last year which forced the resignation of senior Government aide Allegra Stratton.

Also this morning, the Conservatives were fined £17,800 over a controversial donation which helped cover the lavish refurbishments to the couple’s Downing Street flat.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sent his congratulations to the couple on the arrival of their baby, and added: “Wishing your family health and happiness.”

The new arrival joins the couple's son, Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson, who was born in April last year and was named in tribute to the doctor who helped saved the Prime Minister’s life when he was admitted to hospital with Covid-19 earlier that month.

The couple married during a secretly-planned wedding at Westminster Cathedral in May.

Mr Johnson, 57, has four children with his barrister ex-wife Marina Wheeler.

It emerged during a court hearing in 2013 that he had fathered a daughter during an affair when he was London mayor in 2009.