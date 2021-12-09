Scotland’s last remaining coal-fired power station is no more after the final part of demolition was carried out at Longannet on Thursday, marking the UK’s transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon was on hand to push the button that ignited 700kg of explosives, bringing down the chimney stack which has dominated the Firth of Forth skyline for more than 50 years and was, until today, the country’s tallest freestanding structure.

The demolition of the iconic 600ft chimney at Longannet was the final part of the power station standing.

Longannet was once the largest power station in Europe but Scotland has been coal-free since ScottishPower closed the station in 2016.

The energy company now only generates 100% green electricity through its wind and solar farms.

1/ The demolition of the Longannet chimney todays marks the definitive end of coal power in 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 - a transition that the rest of the world needs to accelerate for the sake of the planet and future generations pic.twitter.com/5qDBvzkdsB — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) December 9, 2021

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Today’s event is a symbolic reminder that we have ended coal-fired power generation in Scotland, as we work in a fair and just way towards becoming a Net Zero nation by 2045.

“Our goal is to generate 50% of overall energy consumption from renewable sources by 2030, and Scotland’s energy sector is well placed to deliver on the key investments in renewables, hydrogen and energy storage required to achieve this.

“Growth in these sectors over the next decade will be transformative for Scotland, delivering further good, green jobs, strengthened energy security, and benefits for local communities as we decarbonise industry and society to mitigate the worst effects of climate change, in a way that leaves no one behind.”

Marking the milestone, Sturgeon urged other countries to follow Scotland's example.

She also acknowledged all those who worked at the power station over the last 50 years and said we could make the transition to net-zero without "leaving people or communities behind".

Keith Anderson, Chief Executive, ScottishPower said: "At COP26 in Glasgow, we were proud to show the world that Scotland has already made coal history. As a 100% energy company, we are committed to helping the UK end its reliance on fossil fuels.

“For half a century, Longannet’s chimney has dominated the Firth of Forth skyline. We bade farewell to that landmark today – however, this is a landmark day for Scotland too.

"Watching the chimney of Scotland’s last coal-fired station fall today represents a real milestone, as the UK moves away from the large polluting power stations of the past and accelerates down the road to net-zero emissions."

Ignacio Galán, Chairman of ScottishPower and Iberdrola, said: “Longannet played an important role in Scotland’s history as its largest coal station, but the future can only be about clean energy.

“This transition is essential to minimise the worst impacts of global warming and address the climate emergency."

History of Longannet Power Station

Beginning generation in 1970, Longannet Power Station at Kincardine-on-Forth in Fife was the largest coal-fired power station in Europe when first built and remained Scotland's largest coal-fired power station until its closure by ScottishPower on March 31st 2016, marking the end of 47 years of fossil fuel production and ensuring Scotland’s coal-free future.

At the height of operations, it burnt coal from around the world including Scottish open-cast coal and coal from as far away as Russia and Colombia. Typically, it consumed 4 million tonnes of coal per year and at full production could produce enough electricity to power two million homes.

Prior to the demolition event and following on from COP26 in Glasgow and its ‘Climate Pact’ to move the world further away from fossil fuels, ScottishPower projected the Global Warming Stripes onto the chimney along with the slogan ‘Make Coal History’ in a call to action for other countries to follow Scotland’s lead.

The demolition of Longannet is being carried out by ScottishPower contractor Brown & Mason and work to remove materials at the site will continue into 2022.