Inspired by the energy and innovation on display at COP26, Hector MacAulay MBE, Balfour Beatty's Regional Managing Director of Scotland, tells how his firm is currently showcasing its own zero carbon ambitions at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh

I HAVE no doubt that the electric buzz that rippled across Scotland during the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP26, will be felt for many years to come.

A pivotal moment in time, over those two critical weeks, world leaders pulled together to put in place new solutions and to shape the ambitions that will drive change and help to tackle the biggest societal challenge we’ve ever faced.

Despite the positive momentum that COP26 has inevitably promoted, we know that the conversation doesn’t and shouldn’t end there.

Whilst it has catapulted us into an era, one in which climate change and the carbon we produce has become a primary focus for governments, businesses, and people alike – collectively, we still have a long way to go.

At Balfour Beatty, sustainability is at the heart of what we do.

We have been on our sustainability journey since 2010 during which time we have reduced our carbon emissions by 55% and have launched our refreshed sustainability strategy, Building New Futures.

It’s a journey that continues to revolutionise how we operate, making us reconsider the tools and systems we use, and develop the innovative new solutions that will ensure that we can build back smarter, faster, and greener.

Last month, we went one step further to explore the art of the possible and harness the spirit of innovation at our Edinburgh Biomes project at the Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh, paving the course towards the zero carbon construction site of the future.

Over the next year, we will be focusing on our scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, and in doing so, will be monitoring our own emissions as well as the emissions associated with our supply chains on-site activities, the embodied carbon of materials used, emissions generated from transport to and from site, as well as waste generated.

We will share our learnings and findings to take our customers and supply chain partners along with us – we know that we must lead from the front if we are to move the dial across the construction and infrastructure industry in its entirety.

With the wheels now in motion, we have already highlighted the progress we have made to date as well as the obstacles we have faced in the first of our online diary entries as we look afresh at our processes, consider how and what we procure and what we are measuring.

As we implement our roadmap towards a zero carbon construction site at our Edinburgh Biomes project, we have created a new body to help coordinate the resource and experience we have across our global business.

We have introduced additional Procurement resource, a Net Zero Champion and Carbon Manager, to help us accurately calculate and record our carbon impact and support our teams to make better, more carbon friendly decisions.

Whilst work on site continues, we are also actively encouraging our teams to improve their overall understanding of carbon through our carbon conscious training programme which we launched in September.

In addition, we signed up our full Senior Leadership Team in Scotland to participate in the Climate Solutions Accelerator course, where our leaders have learnt direct from world leading experts in the practical solutions they can implement to help tackle climate change.

However, as with any ‘first-of-its-kind project’, we have faced our fair share of challenges, particularly when it comes to procuring electric plant and machinery.

The fully electric excavators available to the construction and infrastructure industry at the moment are simply not big enough for the job and hybrid models are in short supply and high demand.

Despite these difficulties, our spirits have not been dampened and we are lining up a host of new, exciting innovations and systems which we will introduce over the next few months.

Next in line is our own state-of-the-art EcoNet system, developed in partnership with Sunbelt Rentals and Invisible Systems, that autonomously manages power demand by automatically turning appliances and equipment off when not in active use.

Our journey towards the construction site of the future comes at a time when governments are really beginning to concentrate on our industry and our associated environmental footprint.

In Scotland it is not just about doing the right thing anymore.

As a leader in the climate change movement, new legislation has recently been introduced requiring construction companies to demonstrate how they will support the transition to a net zero future – whether that is through the tools and systems we use, the materials we procure or how we dispose of our waste.

It is through the decisive action we are taking at Balfour Beatty, that we will support the UK in becoming a world leader in carbon reduction.

We hope that our Edinburgh Biomes project will become a beacon of possibility for our industry. A project that will inspire our industry to take action, now.

