THE death toll from Covid in Scotland was in double figures on the same day an alleged Downing Street Christmas party was held, figures reveal.

Videos have emerged of former press secretary Allegra Stratton and senior Tory Jacob Rees-Mogg joking about a Christmas party reportedly held at Number 10 on December 18.

At this time, gatherings were forbidden by the Covid rules.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered an investigation into claims staff broke lockdown rules and apologised for the offence caused.

Statistics from the Public Health Scotland coronavirus daily dashboard show that 23 people lost their life due to the virus on that date last year.

There were also 920 positive Covid-19 cases recorded on the same day and 88 people were being treated in hospital.

The highest amount of deaths recorded on December 18 was in Fife with five, while neighbouring Perth and Kinross had three.

London was under Tier 3 restrictions last year – despite reports staff drank alcohol and exchanged Secret Santa gifts.

Mr Johnson's adviser and former press secretary Allegra Stratton emotionally resigned after leaked footage showed her laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions over a lockdown-busting Christmas party.

The video from No 10’s £2.6 million press briefing room, which is reported to be from December 22 last year, refers to a party on “Friday” – the same day The Daily Mirror reported there was a staff party where games were played, food and drinks were served, and revelries went on past midnight.

At this time, coronavirus restrictions were being reintroduced across many parts of the UK ahead of Christmas amid fears over the emergence of the 'Delta' variant.

Mr Johnson agreed that any evidence uncovered about parties in Downing Street would be handed over to police.

This morning Boris Johnson was facing further questions as it emerged Conservative aides threw a separate party on December 14.

The SNP as well as various media outlets have called for Boris Johnson's resignation.