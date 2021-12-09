NICOLA Sturgeon has called for Boris Johnson to quit, calling him personally “corrupt”.

With Downing Street mired in allegations of sleaze and Covid breaches, the First Minister said the scandals also showed why Scotland ought to be independent.

She told FMQs: “I don’t think it is simply a corrupt incumbent of Number 10 that has to go. I think it’s time for Scotland to get rid of the whole broken, corrupt Westminster system that is holding us back.”

It followed Green MSP Gilian Mackay, who was barracked by Tory MSPs as she gave a small speech about Mr Johnson woes, asking Ms Sturgeon if Mr Johnson should to go.

After extended SNP applause, Ms Sturgeon replied: “Yes, I do.

"While Gillian Mackay was asking her question there I had members of the Tory group shouting at me from a sedentary position that these issues had nothing to do with us here in the Scottish Parliament.

“Well I beg to differ. I think the principles the values of openness, integrity and transparency matter to all of us who care about democracy in this country.

“I think Boris Johnson has many questions to answer. There are more questions surfacing today around the whole Downing Street wallpaper issue, but I’ll leave them to one side.

“I think it’s time for Scotland to get rid of the whole broken, corrupt Westminster system that is holding us back, and we can only do that by becoming an independent country.”