Nicola Sturgeon has written to Boris Johnson urging the UK Government to do more to stop vaccine inequity across the world.

The UK last week opposed the landmark TRIPS policy that would temporary waiver obligations to protect Intellectual Property for COVID-19 vaccines, at a World Trade Organization (WTO) meeting.

In a letter, the First Minister explained that she supported the waiver for Covid-19 vaccines believing it to be an important part of collective efforts to address the ongoing global health crisis, and urged the Prime Minister to end the UK Government's opposition.

Campaigners believe the measure would facilitate a more diversified and broader production and supply of COVID-19 vaccines to help low-income countries and have been highly critical of high-income countries blocking it, including the European Union and Switzerland.

Over 100 countries now stand in support of the TRIPS waiver which would be in place for at least three years if passed by the WTO.

Although Sturgeon praised the UK's involvement in the COVAX programme delivering vaccinations globally, she told Johnson levels of contributions to the programme have "fallen short".

“The waiver would facilitate critical access to patents, technology and know-how to enable the expansion of vaccine manufacturing and distribution in developing countries," she said.

"Vaccines have not been allocated evenly – at December 2021, only 6.2% of people in low-income countries had received at least one dose.

“By waiving patent protection for COVID-19 vaccines, countries will be able to make full use of the manufacturing capacity that is available globally.

"Ensuring equitable access to vaccine supplies is essential to ensure as many people as possible are protected, as quickly as possible. The exceptional circumstances presented by the COVID-19 pandemic call for all available measures to be used in order to end this crisis.”

The UK, Canada and the US are among the countries that have secured agreements for vaccine doses several times their population need.

The Covax initiative was established in April 2020 by the World Health Organization (WHO), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. It aims to ensure fair access to Covid-19 vaccines and to accelerate their production.

For 92 low-income economies, Covax intends to donate sufficient doses to vaccinate around 30% of their populations in 2021-22.

Funding for Covax is the primary support the UK gives to vaccination campaigns overseas, although the Prime Minister announced in June that the UK will donate 100 million Covid-19 vaccines by June 2022.