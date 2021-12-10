The First Minister is likely to hold a televised Covid briefing today as concerns continue to grow about rising case numbers of the Omicron variant.
Nicola Sturgeon is expected to address Scots from St Andrew’s House in Edinburgh with an update on the latest coronavirus situation in the country.
Earlier this week, Ms Sturgeon issued an update in which she advised that the newly identified variant had increased tenfold.
When asked about a briefing, a spokesman for Ms Sturgeon told The Scotsman: “That’s not confirmed yet, but I think it’s likely that she’ll be leading a press briefing tomorrow at St Andrew’s House.”
A time for the briefing has not yet been released by the Scottish Government.
In a bid to prevent the spread of the virus throughout the winter months, Ms Sturgeon has advised that Scots should work from home if they can until the middle of January.
In the last 24 hours, Scotland has recorded one new case of the Omicron variant, making the overall number of cases 109.
Yesterday in a televised press conference, Prime Minister Boris Johnson tightened coronavirus rules in England by making them closer to those in Scotland.
He said that work from home guidance would return, Covid health certificates would be required for large venues, and mandatory mask rules would be extended once again.
