A LABOUR peer has called for the UK Government to “rein in” Holyrood’s spending in reserved areas.

George Foulkes, former UK government minister under Tony Blair, said the SNP was using public funds to further its campaign by using the Scottish Parliament as a vehicle to promote independence.

Speaking during a debate on economic recovery and renewal in Scotland this afternoon, Lord Foulkes said it was “not right” and urged government ministers to step in.

He said that the election of Alex Salmond as First Minister in 2007 saw a “change” in the priorities of the Scottish Government in terms of devolution, and explained: “The SNP started to build up the campaign for independence, using the Scottish Parliament and the Scottish Government as a campaigning vehicle for independence.

“That is what it is doing. They are a campaigning tool for independence, rather than for the delivery of the services devolved to the Scottish Parliament.

As a result, we have seen a decline in those services.”

Lord Foulkes said the UK Government should “rein in spending by the Scottish Government on areas that are not devolved”.

He explained: “The constitution is a reserved area and I would argue that using the time of civil servants, publishing documents and arguing the case for independence using public money is not right.

“It is irresponsible and should be clamped down on by the United Kingdom Government.

“They have 26 Ministers in Scotland—that is more than the Government of Norway, an independent country—and some of them work on reserved areas.”

Lord Foulkes then questioned why the Scottish Government has a “network of eight offices worldwide”, adding: “Let us take foreign affairs. It is a reserved area…

What they are promoting overseas is Scottish independence. They are arguing the case for Scottish independence in other countries.”

Meanwhile Ruth Davidson, former Scottish Conservative leader, warned that pro-union politicians risked “doing the Scottish nationalists’ job for them” in the way they talk about Scotland.

She explained: “Too often I feel that those of us who support the continuation of our United Kingdom are at risk of doing the Scottish nationalists’ job for them by talking about Scotland in a way that separates us from that of which we wish to remain a part.

“This happens, for example, where we compare facts or figures, spending or investment, hospital waiting times or educational attainment, where Scotland is reduced to a comparator of our neighbouring nations, not a member of the wider whole.”

She said these comparisons were edging closer to “our opponents’ preferred framing, where they define the United Kingdom as some kind of imposition, something that is done to Scotland, rather than the simple truth that the establishment of the United Kingdom and its development down the centuries is something that Scots not just participated in but helped build and that we had and continue to have ownership over.

“It is our union too.”

Responding for the Government, James Younger, Viscount Younger of Leckie, said the debate had “demonstrated the strength of feeling…. for this great union of ours—of our four nations, including Scotland, being inexorably linked.”

He referenced the financial support provided by the UK Government throughout the pandemic, as well as the “tremendous achievement” of Cop26.

He said: “Cop26 in Glasgow brought the world to Scotland’s door. What a tremendous achievement for the two-year presidency of the UK to increase those countries committed to net zero up to those responsible for 90% of emissions.

“It is sometimes said that the UK has a limited role to play in climate change because it accounts for only 1% of world emissions, yet Glasgow proved that our UK leadership still counts as we demonstrate that it is possible to simultaneously grow our economy while cutting our emissions…

“It is fair to say that Scotland has benefited from closely working with, and from the input of, the UK Government. I stress again: working together is the theme.”