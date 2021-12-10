THE Christmas cards have been bought and I’m looking forward to sitting down to write them with a glass of wine and some suitably festive choral music playing in the background. It’s a tradition I cherish as much as putting up the tree and baking a Christmas cake with my son.

Writing to family comes first before moving onto friends. There’s something lovely about remembering people I’ve known for years – some since childhood – but haven’t been able to see as they live at the other end of the country. Going through my Christmas card list and sending cards serves as a reminder to call them for a catch up on the phone or get in touch for a lunch or a meander round a gallery next time I’m down south or up north.

Then there are the work colleagues, clients, commissioning editors and journalists whom I’ve got to know over a long career, some of whom have become close friends and others whose chat I enjoy, even if it is mostly over the phone or Zoom these days.

Sending cards is what Christmas should be about – getting in touch with family, friends and colleagues to show that you care about them and are thinking about them.

And after all the lockdowns, restrictions and isolation of the last 21 months it’s never been more important to reach out – in the proper not the cheesy business-talk sense – to the people we like and love.

You’d think in this day of digital technology and superfast broadband capable of whizzing messages across the planet in seconds that paper Christmas cards would have gone the way of letters, but they’re more popular than ever. A survey by Royal Mail found that 72 per cent of those questioned would prefer to receive a real, physical Christmas card rather than a digital message.

I’m with them on that – I can’t stand e-cards, especially the jokey, animated ones, and think they’re a cop out. I can understand big companies sending them out to clients but there’s nothing like getting a card that you know someone has taken the trouble to buy, write by hand using your name, and post.

Some people send breezy messages on social media saying they’re not sending cards this year. If they’re donating for charity, that’s absolutely fine, but others just can’t be bothered or are too tight to spring for the cost of cards and for postage. Admittedly, stamps are a bit of an ouch every year, but I never regret spending the money.

Social media means we seem to be constantly in touch with hundreds of people, getting to know the milestones in their lives and that of their families and even what they had for dinner. But a card, like a handwritten thank you note, is so much more meaningful than a generic ‘merry crimbo!’ message on a social media platform, or via text or email.

Surrounded by screens and smart phones that make contacting people so easy, you’d think millennials – do we still call them that? – would turn their filtered noses up at paper cards. But it turns out that people aged 18 to 34 are sending more greeting cards than the previous generation did at that age, according to the Greeting Card Association, who also reported that more than a billion Christmas cards are sold in the UK every year, and that we send more per person than anywhere else in the world.

Christmas cards have been a popular tradition in this country since the founding director of the V&A, Henry Cole, sent the first one in 1843. He reformed the British postal system and helped set up the Uniformed Penny Post that encouraged sending seasonal greetings. His Christmas card design left space for a personal greeting and carried a message about celebration and charity – principles that we still hold dear today, despite the frenzy of consumerism and glut of eating and drinking.

A proper Christmas card says you care, and it’s such a lovely feeling to hear the thunk of them being posted through the door now that the thrill of a personal letter is a thing of the past.

I love getting them all – from the handcrafted cards to the glossy nativity scenes from museum shops to the ones from a bargain box of 100; the tasteful and the tasteless, the jokey and the religious. They all say: I thought about you. Some of them mean, I love you, my sister/wife/mum, others that you’re a valued client, or I miss you, friend. It’s all good.