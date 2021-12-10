SELFLESSNESS, integrity, objectivity, accountability, openness, honesty and leadership.

These are the seven principles of public life outlined by the independent Committee on Standards in Public Life, established in the mid-1990s by the then Prime Minister John Major following sleaze allegations against Conservative MPs.

These principles, says the UK Government, are the “ethical standards those working in the public sector are expected to adhere to”.

The ministerial code states ministers are “expected to maintain high standards of behaviour and to behave in a way that upholds the highest standards of propriety”.

It stresses it is of “paramount importance” ministers give accurate and truthful information to Parliament, swiftly correcting any inadvertent error, and adds “ministers who knowingly mislead Parliament will be expected to offer their resignation to the PM”.

Of course, as we have seen – in the Priti Patel bullying row – the ultimate arbiter of the ministerial code is the PM himself; so, if Boris came to the uncomfortable conclusion that he had breached it, then he would have to offer his resignation to himself.

One would hope, in the circumstances, he would accept it.

After a whirlwind week at Westminster for Johnson’s premiership, it is now teetering on the brink. It could perhaps only take one more damaging revelation about Covid restrictions being broken for it to collapse.

In the Downing St bunker, the wait for the Sunday papers will be a nervous one. Tory MPs – not least some Scottish ones, who believe Johnson’s time at the helm has been a disaster for the maintenance of the Union – are watching and waiting.

Some English colleagues, already disgruntled by the PM’s lurching from one disaster to another, this week publicly unleashed their discontent at the Plan B restrictions from the green benches.

Conservative politicians are privately talking of the “end game” for Johnson’s premiership with letters rumoured to be winging their way to Graham Brady, the inscrutable Chairman of the 1922 Tory backbench committee. Its meeting in the next few days will be interesting; to say the least.

If there were a dead-cat strategy – announcing the new Covid restrictions to divert attention away from “partygate” – it didn’t work. Polls show most voters – including a third of Tory supporters – believe the PM should follow the example of his former Press Secretary Allegra Stratton and quit.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon could resist the temptation no longer and insisted the “corrupt incumbent of No 10” had to go while this morning the SNP are demanding a “full, fresh and “independent” probe into the “litany of allegations” against beleaguered Boris.

Next week, the Downing St One could face another miserable political menu with potentially his biggest Commons rebellion on the Plan B measures, another bruising PMQs, and then, for dessert, the vote in the North Shropshire by-election.

A humiliating defeat would intensify the wobble. Yet, thankfully perhaps for the PM, the Commons rises for its Christmas recess just hours before the by-election result comes through.

The latest addition to the Johnson clan, number seven, a baby girl, will give her father a deal of happy domestic distraction. The prospect of paternity leave may never seem so appealing.

Meantime, there is the little matter of the probe by Simon Case, the Cabinet Secretary, which will not only look at the alleged Christmas party on December 18, 2020, when staffers apparently got “rat-arsed” but also “gatherings,” as ministers like to call them, at the Education Department and a No 10 leaving-do, where Boris Johnson supposedly spoke and pointed to the smashing turnout.

However, denied claims there was a party in the Johnson flat on November 13 – the night, incidentally, Dominic Cummings departed Downing St – is not included in the review; at least, for now.

We do know four Tory staff members were disciplined for holding a “raucous” party at Conservative HQ on December 14 – attended by No 10 staff – which was organised by Shaun Bailey’s failed London mayoral campaign despite a ban on indoor social mixing.

To some opposition MPs’ dismay, Scotland Yard this week said there was not enough evidence to launch its own investigation into “partygate” but Michael Ellis, the Paymaster General, answering an Urgent Question in the Commons, told MPs any evidence of potentially criminal behaviour would be referred to the Met and the Whitehall probe paused.

Sajid Javid, England’s Health Secretary, in one of his less inspiring media performances, stressed how he, like his boss, had been given assurances no Covid rules had been broken regards the Downing St gathering and so “a party could not take place”. Asked who had given him the assurances, he declined to say.

If all this were not enough, another pressure point emerged yesterday when the Electoral Commission fined the Conservative Party £17,800 over the PM’s refurbishment of his Downing St flat.

Angela Rayner, Labour’s gimlet-eyed deputy leader, asked Boris why he had “lied” by saying he told Lord Geidt, his standards adviser, that he did not know who was behind a near £53,000 payment for the refurbishment until just before media reports appeared in February 2021.

Yet the watchdog saw evidence he had messaged the benefactor, Tory peer Lord Brownlow, in November 2020, “asking him to authorise further, at that stage unspecified, refurbishment works on the residence”.

No 10 insisted the PM had not lied but had “acted in accordance with the rules at all times”. Nonetheless, Rayner called for Westminster’s standards watchdog to investigate, claiming Johnson had broken the ministerial code.

Amid all the political fall-out, the PM eventually dipped into his own pocket and paid for the refurbishment himself.

Even if Boris manages to survive the constant flow of controversy, the screaming headlines – most damagingly from Tory-supporting newspapers – and the seething disgruntlement among colleagues, the sympathy many voters have for him - as a PM struggling daily to combat the Covid monster - might no longer be enough.

The political corrosion affecting the Conservatives is beginning to remind me of the hapless Major government. And we all know what happened to that.