THE SNP’s Westminster leader has demanded an entirely new investigation is carried out into the Prime Minister.

Ian Blackford has written to the head of the civil service and the independent adviser on ministers’ interests, following a slew of allegations of wrongdoing at Whitehall.

There are now claims of as many as seven festive gatherings at Downing Street and in ministerial departments last Christmas, while the Prime Minister is facing questions over the funding of his luxury flat renovations last year.

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber has written to Simon Case, head of the civil service, and Lord Geidt, who conducted an initial inquiry into the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat.

In his letter sent today, he wrote: “It is becoming ever clearer that all previous and ongoing investigations into rule-breaking, sleaze and potential illegality by the current Prime Minister, and his Downing Street operation, no longer command the trust of the public.

“Day by day, evidence is emerging that previous and current investigations are either far too limited in scope, not directed at finding accountability for those ultimately responsible - or worse still – investigations have been faced with deliberate blockages and downright dishonesty.”

Mr Blackford laid out concerns about Mr Johnson’s previous claims that he did not know who had funded the renovation of his Downing Street flat.

An investigation by the Electoral Commission, released today, found that Tory donor Lord Brownlow paid initially for the revamp, giving more than £112,000 for the work. This was subsequently repaid by Mr Johnson following media reports in early 2021.

However the Commission’s report raised further questions because it discussed evidence showing Mr Johnson had sent Lord Brownlow a WhatsApp message in November 2020 “asking him to authorise further, at that stage unspecified, refurbishment works on the residence”, to which he agreed.

Downing Street insisted Mr Johnson had not lied to ministerial standards adviser Lord Geidt despite telling him he had no knowledge of the payments until immediately prior to media reports about the donations in February 2021.

An inquiry into the renovation scandal by Lord Geidt published in May this year, stated that despite “some limited” contact, the “record shows no evidence that the Prime Minister had been informed by Lord Brownlow that he had personally settled the total costs”.

For the “credibility of this inquiry”, Lord Geidt said he tested the assertions that Mr Johnson did not know “either the fact or the method of the costs of refurbishing the apartment having been paid”.

Lord Geidt’s findings may go against those of the Electoral Commission.

Mr Blackford said this discrepancy, as well as claims of as many as seven social gatherings across Whitehall during a period of strict lockdown, meant it was “essential that a full, fresh and independent investigation is now jointly launched by your offices into the Prime Minister to uncover all instances of illegality and evidence of all the lies which have obstructed previous investigations.”

Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, has called for a similar fresh inquiry.

She said Lord Geidt should carry out a new investigation, and Parliamentary Standards Commission Kathryn Stone should investigate Mr Johnson, saying he was “in flagrant breach” of both the MPs’ code of conduct and the Ministerial Code.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman denied Mr Johnson had lied and insisted he has “acted in accordance with the rules at all times” and has “made all necessary declarations”.

PARTY CLAIMS

Along with the now infamous party on December 18, there have been claims of at least six other social events taking place around Whitehall last year when the country was facing strict lockdown rules.

December 14

The Conservatives admitted last night that an event was held at the party’s Westminster HQ, organised by those running the London mayoral campaign for Tory candidate Shaun Bailey.

Around 25 people danced wearing festive hats as they gathered in the basement of the Matthew Parker Street building, according to The Times.

The newspaper reported that a door was damaged at the “raucous” event, just hours after the health secretary Matt Hancock said that London would be moving to the strictest lockdown measures – Tier 3.

A spokesman confirmed that the ‘unauthorised social gathering’ had taken place, adding that “formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign”.

December 18

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been called in to investigate an event at Downing Street on December 18, reported to have been attended by dozens of people.

Leaked footage showed Boris Johnson’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about a “fictional” event at a mock press conference, which led to her resignation yesterday.

The prime minister said he was ‘furious’ at the footage but has continued to say a party did not happen. Douglas Ross, Scottish Tory leader, said there was clearly a “party of sorts”.

November 13

It is claimed that a leaving party was held for Lee Cain, the Prime Minister’s then director of communications, at No.10 as the country was in lockdown.

Mr Johnson is claimed to have given a speech at the event on November 13th.

November 13 – second party

There have been reports saying the party for Mr Cain continued ‘upstairs’ after Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former senior aide, quit Downing Street on the same day.

However there are also suggestions the events were separate.

As many as six current and former senior Government officials are accused of attending, but have ‘fiercely denied’ the accusations.

Mr Johnson also batted away allegations a party took place during a press conference last night.

When asked, he said: “I’m sure that whatever happened the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

Mr Cummings said on social media that the Cabinet Secretary’s investigation into the Downing Street pre-Christmas bash will also look into the ‘flat party on Fri 13 Nov’ as well as ‘the other flat parties, and the flat’s “bubble” policy’.

November 27

Dozens of people are said to have been squashed ‘cheek by jowl’ into Downing Street for another leaving party on November 27, this time for Mr Cummings adviser Cleo Watson.

One source told the Mail the event was not a “party as such” but added: “It was a whole bunch of people who work in the same building coming together to say goodbye to a very popular member of staff.

“Was drink taken? Yes. Did the PM drop in? Yes. Did people think they were doing anything wrong? No, but in hindsight it’s not a great look.”

December 10

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party for officials and ministers in the department’s café on December 10, which has been confirmed by the department.

A spokesman said: “On December 10 2020 a gathering of colleagues who were already present at the office – and who had worked together throughout the pandemic, as they couldn’t work from home – took place in the DfE office building in London at a time when the city was subject to Tier 2 restrictions.”

Quiz night

A Christmas quiz was held in the Cabinet Office for No.10 staff at an unknown date in December, according to reports.

The BBC has reported that some staff joined the event online, but others arrived in person wearing Christmas jumpers.

It is claimed those who did attend sat in groups of six, however Downing Street said the event was purely “virtual”.