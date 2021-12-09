ALMOST £2 billion will be spent next year on helping to end Scotland’s contribution to the climate crisis after the first ever Budget anywhere in the UK was delivered with the input of Greens politicians.

Co-leader of the Scottish Greens, Patrick Harvie, welcomed the “first step forward” towards a green recovery from the pandemic – including £1.4 billion being spent on cleaning up Scotland’s rail infrastructure.

But environmental activists have warned that Finance Secretary Kate Forbes had failed to produce a “transformational budget” while the Scottish LibDems have raised concerns that spending on the net zero, energy and transport portfolio is set to marginally fall in the next financial year.

Ms Forbes said that the climate crisis was “also an enormous economic opportunity for Scotland”.

She added: “I have worked closely with colleagues in the Scottish Green Party to shape today’s Budget. I welcome their support and their constructive challenge.

“Through this Budget, we will lay the groundwork to protect and restore our natural environment, decarbonise our homes, industries and transport, and position ourselves as a global leader in renewable energy, and green and digital technology.

“Meeting our ambitious emissions reduction targets will require transformative activity, across all sectors of the economy and across society. It is not an easy task but we are up for the challenge.”

The Finance Secretary set out “almost £2 billion of low carbon capital investment”, which she said will be used to help decarbonise buildings, transport and industry.

She added: “We will also continue to work with the private sector to mobilise investment behind the low carbon transition.”

The climate crisis funding includes the first £20 million of the Scottish Government’s just transition fund for the north east and Moray, £336 million for energy efficiency, low carbon and renewable heat – which involves £60 million for large-scale heat decarbonisation projects.

£53 million will be spent on energy transition and industrial decarbonisation projects, £23.5 million will be provided to the green jobs fund and £150 million will be given to active travel schemes.

The funding includes £1.4 billion to maintain, improve and decarbonise Scotland’s rail network and £43 million to support circular economy plans that will help remove waste.

The plans also feature £53 million to restore natural environments including peatlands, £25 million will be used to start work on shifting farming and food industries into a sustainable model and £69.5 million will be spent on woodland creation.

Mr Harvie said: “The Scottish Greens in Government are working for Scotland. This budget delivers progress on key Green policies to tackle the climate emergency and end child poverty, including investing £2 billion to tackle the climate emergency and doubling the Scottish Child Payment, giving £20 a week to over 400,000 children and their families.

“It’s clear the pandemic continues to pile pressure on budgets, inflation and the NHS. That’s why a just transition and a green recovery from the pandemic are needed if we are to build a fairer, greener future than leaves no-one behind. This budget is our first step towards that.”

But Fabrice Leveque, climate and energy Lead of WWF Scotland, said: “It’s good to see the Finance Secretary deliver climate actions agreed by the SNP and Green Party in this budget. We welcome increased funding to clean up home heating, build new walking and cycling infrastructure and to restore carbon-rich habitats, such as peatlands and woodlands.

“These investments will cut carbon, improve health and create jobs – but this falls short of the transformational budget needed for the climate and nature emergency we still face.

“Just this week the Scottish Government’s own advisors on climate warned that meeting our 2030 target hangs in the balance. In the years ahead, the Scottish Government will need to continue to increase investment to green our homes and ensure that rural support is transformed to deliver for climate and nature.”

Scottish LibDem leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton, pointed to figures that show spending on net zero, energy and transport is set to fall marginally from £4.414 billion to 4.413 billion next year.

He said: “It's bizarre and short-sighted that as soon as COP26 is in the rear-view mirror any pretence that this government is serious about tackling the climate emergency vanishes.

"The Scottish Greens must be the only green party in the world to go into government and actually manage to get less money spent on net zero, energy and transport."