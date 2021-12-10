CONTROVERSIAL plans to open up an oil field in the North Sea amid the climate crisis have been officially paused by the developer – after a key partner pulled out of the project.

Siccar Point Energy, which hopes to develop the Cambo oil field near Shetland has confirmed it cannot continue on the “originally planned timescale” after Shell withdrew from the proposals due to concerns over the economic justification.

In a statement last week, a Shell spokesperson said: “After comprehensive screening of the proposed Cambo development, we have concluded the economic case for investment in this project is not strong enough at this time, as well as having the potential for delays."

Environmental activists jumped on the Shell announcement, insisting it sent a message that new fossil fuels developments had no place in efforts to tackle the climate emergency.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has said that no new oil and gas developments should go ahead as part of global efforts to protect the environment.

But business leaders have issued a warning over the potential impact on jobs, particularly in the north east – without a plan to transition fossil fuels workers into renewable sectors.

Jonathan Roger, CEO of Siccar Point Energy, which has a 70 per cent stake in the project, said: “Following Shell’s announcement last week, we are in a position where the Cambo project cannot progress on the originally planned timescale.

“We are pausing the development while we evaluate the next steps.

“We continue to believe Cambo is a robust project that can play an important part in the UK’s energy security providing homegrown energy supply and reducing carbon intensive imports, whilst supporting a just transition.”

The Conservatives have blamed the decision on the SNP-Greens Government, accusing ministers of holding "shameful, ignorant, anti-business views".

Scottish Conservative net zero, energy and transport spokesperson, Liam Kerr, said: “The hostile SNP-Green stance on projects like Cambo is making it less attractive for energy companies to invest in Scottish oil and gas.

“This announcement from Siccar Point Energy is extremely concerning for the oil and gas industry.

“It’s clear the shameful, ignorant, anti-business views of this coalition are now not only jeopardising our ability to meet net zero targets but also abandoning thousands of jobs in the sector.

“Without investment in these projects, we risk becoming even more dependent on foreign imports rather than making use of Scotland’s domestic reserves of oil and gas.

“We warned bringing the extremist Greens into government would damage Scotland’s economy and the effects of this are now being seen.”

Scottish Greens climate spokesperson, Mark Ruskell, said: “It should not come as a surprise that Cambo is looking increasingly unlikely, after Shell withdrew from this reckless proposal.

"We already have far more fossil fuel than we can afford to burn, and the public recognise that to expand further would end any hope of addressing the climate emergency.

“The path to net zero lies not in vast amounts of continued subsidy for an oil and gas industry that is already cutting jobs, but investing in stable jobs in industries like renewable energy, such as the new facility at Nigg.

"So while the Tories have been scaremongering, Greens in government have established a transition fund for the north east and Moray to do exactly that.”

Sam Chetan-Welsh, political campaigner at Greenpeace UK, added: “The economics of the Cambo oilfield were looking decidedly shaky, and the climate maths never did make sense.

“Both the Westminster and Scottish Government now need to end support for new oil and gas infrastructure.

“They should urgently deliver a just transition to clean energy, providing the money, policy and training to ensure the communities who have relied on the oil industry can move to the green jobs of the future.”