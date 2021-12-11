As imagined by Brian Beacom

YES, yes I know it’s not been a good week. Douglas Ross has washed his hands of me, singing Happy Birthday at least three times in the process. Sajid Javid is giving me ‘a dizzy’, as I believe you Scots say, and there are more moles in Whitehall than you’d find on the back of an Australian sun worshipper.

But the first thing I want to say to you, my friend, is that yes, I did apologise over the gathering, however, I don’t believe the events of November and December could be classed as parties.

As we know, you can’t have a party without the attendees singing along to Agadoo, and I have been reliably informed that at no point in any evening did anyone sing "Agadoo doo doo, push pineapple shake the tree.’"

You can’t have a party classification unless you feature a conga; at least 20 men are rip-roaringly drunk, as are several young ladies who once worked as chalet maids or perhaps au pairs, and what results is altogether Bacchanalian.

A few canapes, and a bit of face sucking of the Hancock variety, to me, do not a party make.

But you want to know how I’m coping with all of this attack, being called a ‘feckless idiot’ and an oleaginous, greasy piglet?’

All I can say is I’ve faced worse from my friends. There was that time at Eton when a group of chaps decided to wash my hair by way of the insertion of my head into the toilet, which was then flushed, which was rather beastly. But if you can survive that, a regular caning to the rump, and a rather frisky house matron, you can survive anything.

Yes, it’s been a tricky week. What with the apartment refurbishment scandal – but which home in the land doesn’t contain a plant pot or item which has been donated by a friend?

And, yes, there is talk of revolt from the redwall MPs, but to me there’s nothing more revolting than having to watch little Ant and Dec turn their silly little show into very poor political satire.

I have to concede, however, I was glad of a little light relief. It was terrific when Fergie came out and said she had been the most punished Royal family member ever, clearly her historical knowledge not reaching past the Budgie the Helicopter level, having never heard of Ann Boleyn, Catherine Howard or Mary Queen of Scots.

It’s been great that the Assange extradition has captured some headlines. And I’m delighted that Carrie managed to produce another child to add to my rather vast collection. What wonderful timing.

But am I truly worried? No. I delivered Brexit. I delivered Dominic Cummings right out the door.

As for the accusation that I’m guilty of telling lies, well, all I can say is I have never lied to the British public. I always tell the truth, especially when the video evidence emerges, and I’m caught bang to rights.