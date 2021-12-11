GIVEN the circumstances, the Budget presented this week by Finance Secretary Kate Forbes appears measured, cautious and reasonable; increased funding for the NHS, alleviating child poverty, improved public sector pay and investment in low-carbon spending are all worthwhile aims.

The primary caveat is that the circumstances are far from favourable. The havoc created by the pandemic to the Scottish economy may have been impossible to avoid, and similar to that faced in many other countries, but the challenges in recovering from it should not be underestimated. The unprecedented, Covid-prompted largesse produced by the UK Treasury should not disguise that reality.

It is good news that we may return to pre-pandemic levels next spring – sooner than previously forecast – but Scotland’s economy is still in poorer shape than other parts of the UK. The Scottish Fiscal Commission’s (SFC) warning that it is still underperforming, and that growth in employment is slower, led it to conclude that income tax receipts will be markedly lower than Holyrood’s predictions.

But, as Ms Forbes conceded, this was a “Budget of choices”, and not all of the factors that limit her options are within her control. The global rise in energy prices, with soaring transport costs, inevitably puts inflationary pressures on ordinary families’ finances.

We commend the view that those least able to manage – and increased food and other household costs disproportionately affect the poorest households – should be given support by the better-off. The £20 increase in child payments does something to offset the end of the Covid-based supplement to Universal Credit; additional money for preschool childcare and adult disability is to be welcomed.

Freezing the higher and top-rate bands for income tax, while giving inflation-based rises to lower earners, accords with this progressive principle, but offers little leeway – hence the SFC’s caution. Slower growth and lower Government receipts are almost always the trade-offs for higher taxes, and anyone earning more than £44,000 – a good wage, but hardly a King’s ransom – is now drawn into that category. Anyone earning £50,000 is already paying £1,500 more in income tax than they would in any other part of the UK; not a strong incentive for stimulating business or recruitment.

The continuation of 50 per cent rate relief for leisure, retail and hospitality is a recognition of that, but small consolation for the damage still being sustained by firms, especially smaller ones, in those sectors. More needs to be done to broaden rates relief and provide financial stimulus for productivity, training and recruitment. Ms Forbes’s praise for the value of business is welcome, but must be matched by action; Brexit and the pandemic may, as she says, be the principal causes, but she must use the levers she does have. The private sector, after all, still foots the bill for much public spending.

Offering greater latitude to councils is, in general, a sound idea, as long as it is not the pretext for further cuts to centralised Holyrood spending. It remains to be seen whether removing the council tax cap altogether proves wise, or will just mean that everyone pays more – either in huge rises in their bills or in services being slashed. There may have been few surprises or obvious errors in this Budget, but nor is it a comprehensive solutions to some very challenging problems.

IT is easy to see why the Downing Street Christmas party scandal is not regarded by the public as trivial. People have made painful sacrifices; almost all of the country had to cancel family gatherings last year, many lost close relatives without being able to say their farewells. Of course they are furious. And of course they are not fooled for a minute.

When politicians and officials who imposed those rules cheerfully flout them, it is totally unacceptable. It is hypocritical and contemptuous and, by giving proof that there is “one rule for them, and another for us”, undermines any claim to authority, moral or otherwise. Worse, it makes it well-nigh impossible to justify new restrictions that may be crucial to tackle new variants. This disgraceful episode is extremely damaging and utterly damning.