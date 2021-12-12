FROM what you may have heard of James Boswell, you could conclude that he was an all too typical Scot: one of life’s number twos, an NCO to an English officer. But there was much more to the man than that, not least being a biographer of the first rank, if an unorthodox one – biographers rarely know their subjects personally, never mind writing a book about their pal.

And what a pal. Samuel Johnson was a larger than life lexicographer, writer and moralist, an Englishman with an epigram for every occasion. Boswell, born in Edinburgh (near St Giles Cathedral) in 1740, first met Johnson in London in 1763, during a rare five minutes when he wasn’t seeing a prostitute.

The two hit it off right away and became close friends, joshing each other about their respective nationalities. It’s important to keep that word “joshing” in mind, particularly when you recall the first conversation between the two (recorded proudly by Boswell):

Boswell: “Mr Johnson, I do indeed come from Scotland, but I cannot help it.”

Johnson: “That, Sir, I find, is what a very great many of your countrymen cannot help.”

Ouchy. But remember it was banter. True, it makes Boswell sound like a true craven Scotchman, that unique demographic consequent to the Union of 1707. But bear in mind that Boswell – actually very patriotic – often teased and provoked Johnson. And Johnson, for all his joshing, came to love and respect Scotland.

That respectful attitude followed the pair’s tour of the country in 1773, with Johnson’s account, A Journey to the Western Islands of Scotland, published in 1775, and Boswell’s The Journal of a Tour to the Hebrides with Samuel Johnson, LL.D, in 1785.

It has often been said that, while Johnson was observing Scotland, Boswell was observing Johnson, collecting much of the detail for his later Life of Samuel Johnson.

Boswell, the son of a judge, Lord Auchinleck, produced several “Journals” during his life, usually dubbed such in posthumous publications of his private papers. One such, London Journal, from 1762-63, features the detail and candour which became his literary hallmark.

It’s not his fault that, today, it sounds like something out of Blackadder, such as this account of a meeting with Louisa, whom he believes has given him gonorrhoea:

BOSWELL. Pray, Madam, in what state of health have you been in for some time?

LOUISA. Sir, you amaze me.

BOSWELL. I have but too strong, too plain reason to doubt of your regard. I have for some days observed the symptoms of disease, but was unwilling to believe you so very ungenerous.

A sybarite and sensualist, we note here that it’s been said he contracted venereal disease at least 17 times. Surprisingly, his wife (and cousin), Margaret, remained faithful to him, bearing him seven children, two of whom died in infancy. He also fathered at least two extramarital children.

Johnson, labelled “bipolar” by commentators today, frequently hated himself for his escapades. A bon viveur, he was also a moody cove, which may have nurtured his talent and been caused by his cold father.

Oddly enough, while his writing talent was budding, Boswell practised as a not very good advocate, sometimes appearing unsuccessfully before a particularly stern judge: his dad.

It’s said that Johnson treated Boswell like a son. The former was 63, the latter 32, when they made their tour of Scotland, setting out from Edinburgh, then heading north-east through St Andrews, Aberdeen and Inverness, before spending several weeks in the Hebrides, including Skye, Coll and Mull.

It’s fair to say that Johnson’s purpose was to encounter “primitive” life in the Highlands, comparing what Boswell called “the wild rough island of Mull” to posh English estates like Blenheim Park. We all recall too Johnson’s approach to porridge for, while Boswell enjoyed his oats, the Londoner spoke of “a grain, which in England is generally given to horses, but in Scotland supports the people”. (Boswell riposted: “Well, maybe that’s why in England you have better horses …”).

Their business in Scotland, said Boswell, was “with life and manners”. In this, in the islands, Johnson found himself repeatedly impressed by the education, hospitality and civility of those he encountered.

He may not have liked the rain, or the lack of trees, but he liked the inhabitants “very well” and, for many years afterwards, found himself still moved and thinking often about Scotland.

For his part, Boswell, a freemason who had nearly converted to Catholicism in his youth, wept at Jacobite memorials, and was proud to take his English friend to atmospheric and historically rich places like Iona.

The rich personal detail he captured during their trip went a long way towards the composition of his Life of Samuel Johnson, published in 1791, seven years after its subject’s death. Described by American literary critic Walter J. Bate as “the most famous single work of biographical art in the whole of literature”, its candour, humanity and creativity set a pioneering standard for the genre.

Based on observation and note-taking (therefore not a usual type of biography and usually impossible as a form to reproduce), its vivacity came largely from directly incorporating conversations in drama-style dialogue.

At one point, Johnson says to Boswell: “Nay, Sir, it was not the wine that made your head ache, but the sense that I put into it.”

Alas, for all that, the wine, of which Boswell was fond, did take its toll, as did the ravages of venereal disease.

Four years after publication of his famous biography, his own life story ended. Boswell’s remains were interred in the family crypt at the Auchinleck Kirkyard in East Ayrshire.

A warts (some venereal) an’ all account of Boswell’s life would have to include the fact that he had dodgy views on slavery, starting off opposed and later seemingly in favour.

You might have thought him a slave himself, to Johnson, but we’ve seen that was far from the case.

At any rate, he was a fine servant to literature.