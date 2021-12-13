A POLITICAL storm has erupted over survey questions about school students’ sexual experiences – and about lack of confidentiality – in a Scottish Government census of young people. Despite claims by opponents, it’s neither a back-door attempt to reintroduce the named person scheme, nor a “snoopers' charter”, nor a green light for youth promiscuity.

Instead, the dilemma being grappled with by designers of this health and wellbeing survey (Public Health Scotland, local authorities and other bodies) is one which has dogged officials and university researchers for decades. "What should we do if some young people’s answers reveal abuse, violent coercion or other serious harm? Break their confidentiality or do nothing, in order to collect wider information about young people’s behaviour and experiences?” For this survey’s questions raise protection issues, such as at what age they first had sex.

Complete confidentiality is seen to allow young people to speak truthfully about how they actually behave (even if illegally), which helps to shape policy. It was granted by two former Scottish survey research projects with young people. In one, 100 children in a single Edinburgh neighbourhood revealed domestic abuse. In the other, some children ticked boxes that they had no friends; cut, stabbed or burned themselves; had tried suicide; or had their first sexual experience as young as eight. In neither project were these children identified and protected.

In a second approach (apparently in this census), child protection authorities insist they must be able to break confidentiality when children are at risk. But unfortunately, once most troubled youngsters know this they clam up fearfully, and fail to reveal painful secrets.

Thus neither approach identifies those most in need. Now many Scottish authorities are withdrawing from this census, while parents and children can decline; yet accurate information about young people’s sexual experience is important. Might a middle way protect vulnerable children – helping them disclose through offering clear information, choice, and sensitive support?

At design stages of surveys with young people, planning groups should include skilled child protection people and children’s advocates. Participants should routinely receive information sheets listing a range of support agencies. Schools issuing questionnaires can tell pupils someone will be available to talk to afterwards. Surveys should end with a tick-box: “would you like to talk to someone if you’re worried about something that’s happened?” – letting them choose the means of contact.

No answer to the protection vs. confidentiality dilemma is perfect. But the process of thinking it through, by all official agencies and research bodies, would place ethics and child-centred policy at the heart of research into the behaviour and experiences of children and young people.

This is not happening amid the outrage, political opportunism and apparent lack of sufficient careful planning by the compilers of this survey. Its rollout does indeed need to pause: but in order to encourage participation by all Scottish local authorities and their pupils, and to build in as many child-centred choices and safeguards as possible.

Sarah Nelson, OBE, is a research specialist on child sexual abuse and its effects throughout life