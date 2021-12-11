PERHAPS, at a time when a lethal pandemic is skittling our communities we have grown a little more insouciant about matters of life and death. Perhaps, wearied and defeated by Covid’s shape-shifting menace our tolerance threshold for what we might once have considered unacceptable has been lowered. It happens.

Throughout human history the rich and powerful have always sought to absolve themselves of any guilt that might arise from chiselling the poor. They do this principally by reassuring themselves that death and poverty doesn’t really register with their victims in the same that it would for themselves.

The slave owners and all those who benefitted from that trade took this to extremes by divesting their victims of humanity. And so, by considering these people as something less than fully human it seemed easier to siphon off any feelings of shame. They could still say the Lord’s Prayer and mean it.

Towards the end of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last month a curious narrative began to emerge that seemed dissonant from the general tone of kindness and mindfulness to all that lives and breathes naturally.

Perhaps, having correctly identified most of the causes of climate change – over-consumption of the world’s natural resources by a greedy and self-serving few – it was felt that the patterns of predatory capitalism were simply too embedded in society to offer any hope of dismantling them.

So, let’s reach for the low-hanging fruit instead. It’s not that there are too many billionaires gathering property and money to themselves it’s that there are too many people fighting for the crumbs that fall from the rich men’s tables. So, let’s tell poor people to stop having children. In fact, let’s go further and punish those nations whose poor keep persisting with their irresponsible fecundity.

At Glasgow University last month one of Scotland’s most impressive global ambassadors addressed this and other related issues. While delivering the annual Cardinal Winning Lecture, Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and CEO of Mary’s Meals reflected on how we have all become prey to the insidious concept of global poverty simply being a fact of life.

Mr MacFarlane-Barrow’s concept in setting up Mary’s Meals was a simple one. He had observed how having access to a basic education provided the best route out of poverty. More critically, the best way of providing poor children with a decent education was to guarantee them a daily meal in their place of education. His charity now dispenses this most fundamental of human rights to more than two million children worldwide.

In the process of establishing this charity Mr MacFarlane-Barrow was named one of Time Magazine’s 100 most influential people on the planet. He also saw the same patterns of inequality repeated across the world. The winners and losers might change from country to country but the same causes were always present: greed; wars arising from greed and a lust for power and, latterly, displacement and famine caused by man-made environmental catastrophes.

He was withering about the concept of there being too many people in the world when 2000 billionaires have more than 60% of the rest of the world’s population combined. “It’s a myth which doesn’t bear scrutiny,” he said. “There’s more than enough food for the world’s population. I also find it very uncomfortable for us to be telling the poorest nations in the world to stop using coal when we’ve had all the benefits of the industrial revolution and they’ve had none.

"As Mother Teresa said: “To say there are too many children is like saying there are too many flowers. If we’re talking about the sustainability issue, what’s sustainable if children aren’t in school for want of a basic meal?”

It’s the path of least resistance that makes rivers run crooked, said the American writer and philosopher Elbert Hubbard and it’s the one increasingly taken by a western world which always seeks easy solutions that don’t require scrutiny or wider inquiry. In Scotland this attitude sits often at the heart of the debate on assisted dying.

In recent weeks the campaign finally to help this over the line at Holyrood has ramped up once more. The former cabinet minister for Health, Jeane Freeman and Baroness Davidson have joined with a familiar cast of commentators to signal how humane this Bill would be. Most of them, like the rest of us, were appalled at the callous and needless deaths of thousands of our elderly and infirm trapped in care homes during the pandemic.

During this period we witnessed how much value families attached to ensuring that their elderly and infirm loved ones experienced love and care at the end of their lives, even as the UK Government was pursuing a policy of letting the contagion annihilate them.

The law currently protects vulnerable people and their families from exploitation by those who might benefit from assisted killing. Judges also have some discretion in how to treat those tiny few cases that could be regarded as in extremis. It’s unwise to make law around the tiny number – 270 in 12 years – of British citizens who travel abroad for assisted suicide.

And we can’t ever be certain of how much agency to affect their own choices a terminally ill person might have. My colleague Andrew McKie highlighting issues around the Do Not Resuscitate orders applied during Covid, saying these were “a compelling demonstration that medical professionals don’t always get such calls right.”

Nor is there any thought given to the state applying psychological pressure to vulnerable people to end their lives if they feel they have become an economic burden. With serious illness can come depression and feelings of worthlessness.

There is rarely any inquiry into how much palliative care the modern, affluent state can provide for those in pain. And no thought given to the message this conveys to those whose physical or mental impairment draws on the state’s resources. Once a law such as this is passed the early sacred red lines restricting use gradually fall away. Who then gets to decide whose lives are worth living? Who gets to decide what “worth living” means?

