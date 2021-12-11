[[by Robert McNeil]]

LIKE every other normal person, I love Twiggy, the 1960s iconic model turned national treasure. Now Dame Twiggy Lawson, this week she advised decent ratepayers to step out of their “comfort zone”, as she has done in her career.

And to this I say: no, no, no! And an extra no with knobs on. I love my comfort zone. My entire life has been dedicated to burrowing deeper and deeper down into it.

I remember stepping out of my comfort zone once. Ended up jobless and homeless (well, for half a day). I’d gone to live in a strange place, and the experience had been so awful that, on the train back, after several months in a B&B, I determined I would never return after the festive holiday.

I fetched up at my girlfriend’s pad, a shared flat. Late afternoon. December darkness outside. Warm, cosy light inside. Soft rolls from the Sicilian bakery. The kindly lass had taped The Hobbit off Radio 4. Listening to that in a twilight glow, I remember the exquisite feeling of comfort, and the determination never to return to that cold, unfriendly place.

So I did. And I did so under duress but, gradually, my discomfort changed to comfort and heralded the happiest period of my life. It was my Bilbo Baggins adventure.

But I believe that, as with Bilbo, you should have only one, if any, big adventure in your life. Later, when I was a roving reporter, I had to step out of my comfort zone every week. Travel, meeting interesting people: how I hated it.

If I hadn’t stepped out of my comfort zone for that big adventure, I might still have been sorting mail, a job I enjoyed. I’d have been poor but happy (or less unhappy; I’ve only been happy once, when my footer team won the cup).

Life is full of challenges and big decisions, which is precisely what’s wrong with it. If we could just be left alone to sort mail, drink beer, eat Sicilian rolls and listen to The Hobbit in a warm, cosy bedroom lit softly against December’s darkness, we need never run the risk of new horizons, new people and interesting work. Brrr! Awful business.

Everthing kills us

NOW they’re saying that going to the gym could kill us, joining other potentially fatal activities such as sitting down, standing up, and breathing.

A study by Galway University Hospitals, Ireland, found that one in 20 victims of strokes had taken part in strenuous activity. Which could also be read as 19 out of 20 hadn’t taken part in strenuous activity.

It’s a good idea when reading a sentence in a newspaper to run the opposite through your head. Also, it’s a good idea when reading a sentence in a newspaper not to run the opposite through your head.

That said, just to confuse matters, the study also found that exertion led to a 62% increased risk of intracerebral haemorrhage, the second most common cause of stroke. And one in 11 stroke victims had been angry or upset beforehand.

Ruddy Nora. I’m upset and angry 24/7, even in my sleep. And my blood pressure is already through the stratosphere. I was going to take steps about it, then remembered reading somewhere that taking steps increases your risk of a stroke.

Being obese and smoking are also risk factors. I’m not obese, though technically I’m close, what with all the muscle increasing my BMI. And I used to chain-smoke, but only organic roll-ups.

I don’t think I could give up the gym, though. Indeed, it struck me the other day that, other than the village shop and Big Village supermarket, the only other place I’ve been in months is the gym. Apart from the shops, it’s the only place I get any conversation.

“Hey, how’s it going, fatso?”

“Terrible. I’m …”

“Excellent. Well, don’t catch your moobs on the chest expander.”

“Thanks, I …” But they’ve already pulled the reception’s protective glass shut.

Despite the risk of a stroke, the gym keeps you healthy, which is why I’ve a sore back, sore knee and sore hip. Maybe I’m not doing enough. I only do an hour twice a week and, even then, usually cut proceedings 10 minutes short.

Recently, I thought how embarrassing it would be if I pegged out at the gym. Even in death, I’d hate to be the centre of attention or cause any hassle. My suspicion is that I’ll peg out several decades hence in the garden, because there, thanks to my gym routine, I get out of puff as soon as I lift a spade.

Nobody’s been to my house in ages so I’ll be found months later, decomposing up by the veg patch, with my eyes pecked out, and the wildlife and local pets that I’ve treated so kindly over the years having donned bibs to dine out on my unmentionables.

Am I being morbid again? Well, don’t blame me. I didn’t invent death. It was Him upstairs. Bet you never see Him on a treadmill. Probably get his goonie caught in it.

Five things we have learned this week

Say jeez

As if we didn’t have enough to grimace about, Canadian scientists have discovered smiling makes us look older. It’s fine if you’re over 60 because wrinkles have already set in, and grinning can’t age what’s already aged. But, if you’re young, smiling makes you look older. Luckily, it ain’t cool today to smile.

Xmas loans

Renting is in vogue, even for the forthcoming celebration of wee baby Jesus. Folk can rent Xmas trees, decorations, toys, books, dinner tables and drinks trolleys. Irresponsible parents can even rent bicycles with which to corrupt their children. Not sure how it’d work returning toys. And it doesn’t say anything here about renting a turkey.

Off the wallet

Now wallets and purses are reportedly becoming redundant because so few folk use cash. But what about your cards, receipts and bits of paper irresponsibly containing your pin numbers? You can’t put them in your pockets willy-nilly. I’ve seen people trying to pay with their phones, which has the slight disadvantage of never working.

Odd job man

Prince Harry incurred opprobrium after advising the peasantry to quit their jobs if they weren’t bringing them joy. Bringing them what now? Online, keyboard-wielding mobs said all right for him and so forth. Harold’s theory is that self-awareness stirs a need for change. Coupla weeks later, though, it stirs a need to pay the rent.

Sour grapes

Scientists in Shanghai say grape injections could improve longevity. Alas, their experiment was performed on – all together now – mice. And it was grape seed, not actual grapes. Ach well. One tabloid reported: “Ageing is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease, cancer and many other illnesses.” You learn something every day.

