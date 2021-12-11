As if we didn’t have enough to grimace about, Canadian scientists have discovered smiling makes us look older. It’s fine if you’re over 60 because wrinkles have already set in, and grinning can’t age what’s already aged. But, if you’re young, smiling makes you look older. Luckily, it ain’t cool today to smile.

Xmas loans

Renting is in vogue, even for the forthcoming celebration of wee baby Jesus. Folk can rent Xmas trees, decorations, toys, books, dinner tables and drinks trolleys. Irresponsible parents can even rent bicycles with which to corrupt their children. Not sure how it’d work returning toys, and it doesn’t say anything about renting a turkey.

Off the wallet

Now wallets and purses are reportedly becoming redundant because so few folk use cash. But what about your cards, receipts and bits of paper irresponsibly containing your pin numbers? You can’t put them in your pockets willy-nilly. I’ve seen people trying to pay with their phones, which has the disadvantage of never working.

Odd job man

Prince Harry incurred opprobrium after advising the peasantry to quit their jobs if they weren’t bringing them joy. Bringing them what now? Online, keyboard-wielding mobs said all right for him and so forth. Harold’s theory is that self-awareness stirs a need for change. Coupla weeks later, though, it stirs a need to pay the rent.

Sour grapes

Scientists in Shanghai say grape injections could improve longevity. Alas, their experiment was performed on – all together now – mice. And it was grape seed, not actual grapes. Ach well. One tabloid reported: “Ageing is one of the biggest risk factors for heart disease, cancer and many other illnesses.” You learn something every day.