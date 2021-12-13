I worked in a school that had an exchange programme with a counterpart in the German city of Essen. Visiting teachers were generally young and positive about the UK and Scotland in particular. I don’t think they were just being nice when they admired British tolerance, fairness, ingenuity, and openness.

True, they were puzzled by our continuing obsession with the war. Exchange visits seemed fated to coincide with repeats of Dad’s Army or the umpteenth showing of The Dambusters. In contrast, they had moved on. They had addressed Germany’s recent past and outgrown earlier generations’ sense of guilt for the Nazi aberration.

Nevertheless, they were well aware of the war. Their native city, home to the Krupp steel and armament plant, had been bombed relentlessly. On a visit to Essen’s Rathaus, one of our youngsters in all innocence, asked the mayor, why most of the city’s buildings were new.

In his recent book, Why the Germans Do it Better, John Kampfner examines how Germany successfully rebuilt and reinvented itself. To all intents and purposes, Germany started from scratch in 1945. Its immediate past offered little comfort and provided few foundations on which to build.

Yet, the rebuild was so successful that Germany has overcome challenges that many nations would have found insurmountable. In the late 1980s and early 1990s, West Germany’s rebuilt economy and society enabled it to cope with the challenge of reunification. That alone was a triumph of will, although there were losers as well as winners.

Further tests of national resolve and resilience came thick and fast. The migrant crisis of 2015 saw Germany resettle far more than its fair share of displaced people from the Middle East and Africa. The influx has had a profound impact on German society. Around twenty million “new” Germans, almost a quarter of the entire population, is of migrant heritage.

Unsurprisingly, large scale immigration has created tensions, contributing to the rise of right-wing groups and parties. Germans know better than most the dangers of political “strongmen” and display a healthy suspicion of populists like Putin, Trump, Erdogan and Bolsonara. Covid and climate change present further ongoing challenges.

John Kampfner concludes Germany’s relative success in dealing with these crises is down to its post-war constitution and leadership. The Basic Law of 1949 enshrined not only human, civic and political rights and responsibilities, but also created a political system dependent on coalition and cooperation. The guiding political principle was consensus, not conflict or confrontation

From 2005, former Chancellor Angela Merkel, embodied continuity, calm and stability. Although not universally popular, her nickname, Mutti (Mum), suggests widespread respect. The contrast between Mrs Merkel and Mr Johnson could not be more marked. Germans tend not to act on the hoof or succumb to buffoonery. To them, Mr Johnson is the exact opposite of what a politician should be.

Germans were genuinely perplexed and saddened by Brexit. Many saw the UK stuck in a 75-year-old time warp, characterised by the pejorative language of victory, surrender, treason and liberation.

As was the case in 1945, Germany has moved on. It has bigger fish to fry, particularly its future political and economic relationships with China, Russia and the US. The UK, once its post-war model, has been reduced to an offshore irritation and irrelevance. The much -vaunted Brexit dividend has become the political and economic equivalent of Waiting for Godot.

Angela Merkel’s departure presents her successor and Germany with new challenges, particularly when the economy is showing signs of slowing. However, her legacy of maturity, solidity, decency and scientific attention to detail, leaves Germany in a good place to deal with future global uncertainty and instability.

John Kampfner subtitled his book, Notes from a Grown -Up Country, encapsulating why Germany’s maturity has enabled it to occupy the post-war moral, political and economic high ground. In contrast, a resentful UK has sought comfort in delusions drawn from its imperial past. The Germans took a good honest look at themselves in the immediate post-war years. There’s a lesson in that for all of us.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.