Deputy First Minister John Swinney has warned that new Covid restrictions could be introduced next week because of the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

Mr Swinney said Scotland was facing an ‘escalating problem’ with new coronavirus cases rising on a daily basis, sparking fears a fresh wave could overwhelm services.

New self-isolation rules came into force on Friday, with all household contacts of someone with the virus now required to isolate for 10 days, regardless of vaccination status.

The new isolation rules also apply to household contacts even if they initially get a negative PCR test.

READ MORE: ScotRail urges passengers to check journeys before travel as services are cancelled

But Mr Swinney has said there may be a need to go further in the coming days with the Scottish Government “wrestling with the challenge” of what measures should be introduced.

He told the BBC: "We are looking at whether we have to take further measures to try to arrest the circulation of the virus.

“We had a huge rise in cases yesterday — over 5,000 on a daily basis. That suggests we have an escalating problem.

“So the government is wrestling with the challenge of ‘what are the right rules to have in place’ over this weekend and obviously we will share details of any changes we propose to make with parliament in the course of the next few days.”

Ms Sturgeon has warned of a 'Tsumani' of cases in the coming weeks

The Deputy First Minister said that the impact of the more transmissible variant of the virus was already being felt, and that steps will have to be taken to curb its spread.

He said: “We have to judge what’s the best set of measures that we can take to try to interrupt the circulation of the virus.

“We can’t have it moving at the pace it is moving at just now, because the danger is that it will overwhelm our public and private services.

“We already faced yesterday some significant cancellation of rail services because of the self-isolation of railway staff so it’s going to affect other sectors and we have to be upfront with people about the dangers that we face.”

READ MORE: Sturgeon says Scots should 'think carefully' about socialising amid warning Scotland on cusp of 'tsunami' of Omicron infections

Scientists are warning that the UK is facing a substantial wave of Omicron infections in January without further restrictions.

Earlier, Eleanor Riley, a professor of immunology and infectious disease, said Omicron is spreading so fast that people are “very likely” to meet someone infected with the Covid-19 variant unless they are “living the life of a hermit”.

The University of Edinburgh academic also warned “a lot of people” could still end up in hospital even if the coronavirus mutation proves to provoke milder symptoms than the Delta variant.

Prof Riley told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Omicron is spreading so quickly that, I think, unless you are living the life of a hermit, you are very likely to come across it in the next few weeks.

“I don’t think anyone should be going around thinking they are not going to catch it, I think that situation has changed.”

On Friday, analysis by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) found that the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines provided “much lower” levels of protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron compared to Delta.

But the UKHSA said a booster dose gives around 70% to 75% protection against symptomatic infection with Omicron, as they urged people to have their boosters.

No 10 has maintained there are “no plans” to go further with measures in England, amid reports that proposals are being drawn up for a Plan C, featuring even tougher rules.