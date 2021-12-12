DOUGLAS Ross has refused to defend Boris Johnson over the latest Downing Street party scandal, saying he took part in what seemed “absolutely the wrong thing to do”.

The Scottish Tory leader also struggled on TV to name any positive qualities possessed by the Prime Minister, merely saying he was leading the country “at the moment”.

Mr Ross distanced himself from Mr Johnson after the Sunday Mirror printed a picture of the PM hosting a virtual Christmas quiz in Number 10 during last year’s Covid lockdown.

Mr Johnson was seen flanked by two officials, one in a party hat and one in a tinsel scarf, despite a ban on social gatherings of two of more people in London at the time.

The Sunday Mirror reported the December 15 event included four other groups of six people in other parts of Downing Street, and that staff had been drinking beer and wine.

On the BBC Scotland’s Sunday Show, Mr Ross was asked what should happen id the public had been misled about partying through lockdown in Downing Street.

He said: “You said this would cause difficulties for the Scottish Conservatives.

“It causes me no difficulties at all to call out irresponsible behaviour that potentially causes a huge impact in terms of compliance by the rest of the public to follow Government advice.

“That’s one still picture [in the Sunday Mirror]. We need to get more information.

“But if, as it portrays, there was a party in Downing Street and the Prime Minister attended it, I’m not going to defend that.

“It’s absolutely the wrong thing to do when everyone else here in Scotland and across the UK were not having these parties, they were following the guidance to the letter of the law to suppress this virus.”

Downing Street has said Mr Johnson took part in the virtual quiz for around 10 to 15 minutes to thank staff for their work through the pandemic.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “After weeks of barefaced lies Boris Johnson has nowhere left to hide.

“This shameful scandal tells you everything you need to know about Boris Johnson and his corrupt government.

“He has lost all credibility - at this time of crisis we need serious leadership and he is not fit to lead this country.”