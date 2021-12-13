Here we go again. As the Scottish Tory party wakes up to another flock of dismal headlines for its UK brethren, the feeling amongst its leadership will be a very familiar one.

I remember it well from my time on the bridge of the ship, in the early part of this century. That feeling of theoretically being responsible for steering, but knowing that at any point the wheel can be remotely controlled from Westminster, and that they can steer it onto the rocks without you, helplessly unable to keep it in calm, deep waters.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross will be feeling like he has a bad hangover despite having had nothing to drink.

That is what life is for Scottish Tory leaders. Barnard Castle. Downing Street flat renovations. Second jobs. Peppa Pig. Lockdown-breaking Christmas parties. In truth, it matters not what the origin of the crisis is, it’s always something, and its impact never stops at Hadrian’s Wall.

However, reader, if you are inclined to feel sorry for the Scottish Tories, you should not. They choose this life. They choose to fly with the crows. And we all know what happens when you fly with the crows.

In political terms, this month’s IpsosMORI/STV poll paints a picture, and a gloomy one at that. Conducted before the continuing revelations about the Downing Street Christmas parties, it will make painful reading for Mr Ross.

The headline polling, that the Scottish Tories have dipped back to under 20 per cent in voting intention, is not even the worst news. Worse is that nearly double the number of people describe themselves as satisfied with Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar than are satisfied with Mr Ross, who has by a distance the worst satisfaction ratings of any Scottish party leader.

Worse is that, whilst only two-in-five people think that the Scottish Government is doing a good job on health, and only one-in-three on education, they clearly do not see the Scottish Conservatives as the solution to the problem.

Worse, much worse, is that the ratings for Prime Minister Boris Johnson (80 per cent are dissatisfied) are impacting on the polling in favour of remaining in the UK, which in this poll took a sudden dip, reversing months worth of more positive polling for the No vote.

Pro-Union campaigners will watch from behind the sofa when the next set of independence polls, in the wake of the Downing Street parties, is released.

For me, that is perhaps the issue of most interest. Ten years ago, I helped Tory MSP Murdo Fraser try to trade in the Scottish Tory party for a new vehicle. It was our view that the party’s ties to the London operation placed an artificial ceiling on support for the party in Scotland.

We looked at other democracies around the world, and we saw none in which the party of the centre-right were unable to ever win an election. Even in Scandinavia, often placed on a pedestal here in Scotland as being the exemplars of social democratic ideology, centre-right parties are in government as often as they are not.

And in countries which feature constitutional politics, like in Canada, parties of the centre-right are able to win in devolved parliaments as well as at a national level.

The Fraser campaign’s private polling showed large swathes of Scots in favour of this, prepared to give a Scotland-only party a hearing. In the end, though, a tiny subset of the population – the Scottish Tory membership – decided that winning was less important than retaining the ability to go to Manchester for three days every year to share stories about the horrors of socialism at the bars of the Conservative Party Conference.

Since 2011, the real prospect of Scottish independence has provided the Scottish Tory party with the equivalent of a new, life-extending drug. It has become, to all intents and purposes, the Scottish Unionist Party, relegating ‘the C word’ and fighting single-issue campaigns based on preventing a second independence referendum, and doing rather well at it.

One of the key arguments which damaged the Fraser campaign was that the disintegration of the party would become a metaphor for the disintegration of the Union. If it was a good argument then, it isn’t anymore.

As more power is devolved to the nations and regions, which continues to be a process rather than an event, a similar transition to separate parties in those nations and regions would be logical and consistent.

The aforementioned Canada is the model, here. In Quebec, the most obviously relatable province to Scotland, the Assemblee Nationale, has a range of parties which have no relationship to the parties in the national capital, Ottawa. There is a mix of left and right, of (in our terminology) nationalist and unionist. And Quebec’s No vote has held a 20-30 point lead in the opinion polls for around 15 years.

If we are looking for an example of political and constitutional stability, look no further than Quebec. The same is possible here, should those with their hands on that remotely controlled steering wheel choose to take it.

The timing, arguably, has never been better. There is no real prospect of an independence referendum until at least after the next UK General Election. There is a four-year runway to the next Scottish Parliament elections. And there is a leader, in Mr Ross, who actually has the ability to excel and be a credible alternative First Minister should he write off the Tories and build something new.

Of all the Scottish Tory leaders, Mr Ross is the likeliest to make this happen. His resignation as a Scotland Office Minister in the wake of the Barnard Castle issue, and his preparedness to call out the Prime Minister, evidenced again this weekend, marks him out as having the stomach to ‘act big’.

Bobby Kennedy, borrowing from George Bernard Shaw, famously said during the 1968 Democratic primaries: “Some men see things as they are, and ask why. I dream of things that never were, and ask why not.”

In essence, this question is now likely to frame the leadership and career of Mr Ross. Will he ask why? Or will he ask why not?

Andy Maciver is director of Message Matters

