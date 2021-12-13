The Health Secretary has said that new coronavirus restrictions to help prevent the spread of the Omicron variant across the country are ‘inevitable’.

Speaking on BBC’s Good Morning Scotland show on Monday, Humza Yousaf said that the Scottish Government is considering measures as cases of the Omicron variant continue to rise.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will provide an update tomorrow on the latest Covid situation in the country.

On Sunday, 38 new cases of the Omicron variant were been identified in Scotland, taking the total in the country to 159.

Mr Yousaf was asked on the morning radio show if Scots should brace themselves for new measures to which he replied: "I think it's inevitable we will announce additional protective measures.

"I would be reluctant to get into detail on that because we're working through that detail.

"The First Minister will rightly update parliament first tomorrow.

"It is really important that we try to do this with as much support from the Treasury which hasn't been forthcoming thus far, because we know that of course there's been an impact on businesses.

"We are looking at preventative measures again, and the First Minister will announce detail of that tomorrow."

Last night, it was announced that the Scottish Government would accelerate the vaccine booster programme so all eligible Scots will be offered a third dose by New Year.

From today, all eligible Scots over the age of 30 are able to book in for their third jab.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson last night held a televised briefing where he warned that the UK faced a ‘tidal wave’ of infections.

Yesterday the UK increased its Covid alert status from level three to level four, following a sharp and rapid increase in the number of Omicron cases.