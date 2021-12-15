By Emma Jackson

A FLAGSHIP announcement of the Scottish Budget was doubling the Scottish Child Payment (SCP) from April 2022. This will provide vital increased income to more than 100,000 households on the lowest incomes with children under six. Heralded a hugely welcomed step by campaigners, this is progress towards lifting children out of poverty and tackling poverty more widely. But it was a budget that demanded difficult choices to be made. The SCP increase is good news, however given the widening gap in inequality, there are households that risk being left behind.

For families like Holly’s, additional income from SCP matters. Holly experienced problem debt after an overnight reduction in working hours. Coupled with ill health and the challenges of being a single parent, debt impacted everything. Through working with Christians Against Poverty (CAP) Scotland, Holly found the right debt solution for her and has a debt-free fresh start. The additional £40 per month will mean not having to worry as much about keeping her home warm for her and her son.

It isn’t always good news going debt free. The end to the Universal Credit uplift and steep rise in the cost of living have put serious strain on many households. For a rising number there is insufficient income to cover everyday essentials – rent, food, fuel. Borrowing is often a necessity to survive.

Too often the burden of problem debt is overwhelming. Trapped, isolated, suicidal areall words regularly used by CAP Debt Help clients. Debt can lead to relationship breakdown and affect physical and mental health. In 2020, 28% of CAP clients seriously considered or attempted suicide because of problem debt, a hard statistic to digest.

But what’s even harder to consider is those who have felt compelled to take their own life because of problem debt that we don’t know about. Debt doesn’t just damage lives, it takes them. Problem debt is a public health issue.

This Budget has removed protective measures around council tax; 40% of CAP Scotland clients have council tax arrears. Bethany experienced problem debt, including council tax arrears, taking a drastic toll on her mental health: “I was afraid to open the post. One time they turned up at my door as I owed council tax. I thought I was going to have a heart attack – it was the worst.” Rising council tax debt is alarming. The debt sector has been calling for further reduction of tax liabilities for people on low incomes and to ensure collections are proportionate.

It’s therefore of real concern the budget has enabled local authorities to increase this by as much as they want, dropping the long standing policy of freezing or setting limits on council tax rises since 2007.

The Scottish Government declared tackling poverty our “national mission” and stated in the Budget that “we can’t leave anyone behind”. It’s therefore incumbent on them to ensure we don’t take one step forward with SCP and two steps backwards with Council Tax.

Emma Jackson is the Scotland Director for Christians Against Poverty (CAP), overseeing the work in Scotland of the UK-wide debt and anti-poverty charity, which helps around 22,000 people each year.