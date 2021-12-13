THE SCOTTISH Government is urging Westminster to fix online ordering of covid tests.

Numerous people were met with an 'unavailable' message when attempting to get hold of Lateral Flow tests.

The Prime Minister has insisted there is ample supply of the tests, with the government saying there was a problem with distribution services rather than the tests running out.

However Humza Yousaf, Scotland's health secretary, said his government were in "ongoing discussions" about the issue and warned Scots trying to get tests that "demand will be high"

In a tweet, Mr Yousaf urged Scots to check where they could collect testing kits, saying: "We're in ongoing discussions with UK Govt urging them to resolve issues around ordering LFD test kits.

"Reminder, you can use link below to enter your postcode & find local sites where LFDs can be picked up. Check ahead where possible, demand will be high."

Asked about the problems this morning during a visit to a vaccination centre, the Prime Minister said there was a “ready supply” of tests.

Boris Johnson said: “They can get those tests, we do have a ready supply of lateral flow tests.

“If you can’t get one online for any reason, then there are ample supplies in the shops.

"But what I think, if I may say so, what that also shows is that people are doing the sensible thing, and getting tests as well.”

Scottish Labour health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said the problems were unacceptable.

She said: "This is simply not good enough. Testing is crucial in controlling the spread of the virus, particularly given the threat posed by the Omicron variant.

"If we are to keep people safe then we need to ensure that everyone can access testing swiftly and easily.

"We need the UK government to fix their website immediately and to do all it can to ensure that this is not repeated. The Scottish Government should also ensure that lateral flow tests are available from local pharmacies.

"There can be no room for further incompetence in our response to the Omicron variant."