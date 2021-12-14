NOTHING will finish Boris Johnson, until the Conservative Party wants to finish Boris Johnson.

He’s no Donald Trump. He hasn’t turned the Tories into his personal, grovelling cult – though he has been the vial of bubbling potion which brought out an even darker side to an already dark party. He’s allowed the Conservatives’ inner Mr Hyde to come raging to the surface. Not that there was ever much of a Dr Jekyll there in the first place, of course.

Mr Johnson was the means by which the Tories metamorphosed away from traditional Conservatism into a party of hardline, bitter British nationalism. Bitter nationalists – of any stripe – aren’t pleasant people, so it’s unsurprising that the relationship between Mr Johnson and his MPs is entirely transactional. He’ll go when they feel loss outweighs profit on the political balance sheet.

Clearly, that says quite a lot about the nature of Conservative MPs, and their respect for the British public and the norms of our democracy: His fate is for them to decide, not us.

There’s been so many scandals throughout his premiership that if combined into book form they’d put Tolstoy to shame on word count: the Covid contracts "gravy train", "bodies piling high", betraying Afghanistan, sleaze and corruption by the truckload, dehumanising refugees, attacking the rule of law and the power of courts to hold government to account, plans to undermine voting rights and democratic protest, undeclared Downing Street flat refurbishment donations, and of course, Christmas parties … all the parties, all the jokes, the sneers and contempt. None of this mattered to Tory MPs until it started to cost them as public opinion swung to Labour.

And so, with Tory MP careers on the line, this week may now spell the beginning of the end for Mr Johnson. Thursday sees a by-election in the supposedly Tory safe seat of North Shropshire, vacant after Owen Paterson’s resignation. Remember that scandal? It seems a titbit from the far past, yet it was only last month. The LibDems look likely to win. If that happens, Mr Johnson is kaput.

Tories move fast when they fancy a spot of regicide. Once the party set its face against Margaret Thatcher, she was gone in just weeks.

Tory MPs, locked in one of their cycles of shark-tank self-cannibalism, will likely hasten defeat in North Shropshire by their actions today. Mr Johnson faces a major rebellion over new Covid restrictions: 100 MPs could vote against him. If more proof were needed that Britain has gone completely through the looking glass, he will depend on Labour to get his measures through Parliament.

The sight of Tory MPs knifing Mr Johnson is unlikely to shore up the declining Conservative vote in Shropshire.

If events of this week do spell the beginning of the end, then the question is: what comes next? A hint appears in the shape of those Tory rebels, the ultra-libertarian caucus which wants no new Covid restrictions. They’re gunning for Mr Johnson over vaccine passports. It’s a flavour of the death spiral to come. The more Mr Johnson tries to whip them, the more they’re going to damage him.

So, if he does get the heave-ho, his successor will be a captive of Conservative Party refuseniks. This new leader – whoever they may be – won’t be focused on public health and safety, they’ll be putting misguided selfishness first, which in turn will send a clear message to the country that restrictions are an individual matter. This, in the face of the Omicron variant spiralling out of control in January, is quite the nightmarish scenario for Britain.

But back to that question of who "they" might be: who could fill Mr Johnson’s size 37 clown shoes if he’s forced to vacate them unceremoniously?

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the one to watch

Some readers might want to take a deep breath, here. Liz Truss, according to tearoom scuttlebutt in the Commons, is the one to watch. She has “the momentum”, it appears. Now, nobody can match Mr Johnson for his sheer hubris, contempt for voters and the ability to lie reflexively, but Ms Truss may be able to trounce him in the "utterly inept" stakes.

She was recently riding around on a tank in Estonia, channelling the spirit of Mrs Thatcher circa the Falklands War – though she’s better known for making rambling speeches so toe-curlingly bizarre and weird, they leave your feet looking like a box of broken Twiglets. Google "Liz Truss and cheese" if you dare.

Or there’s Rishi Sunak. Rich Rishi: a man who could paper his mansion walls with £100 notes. Or Priti Patel, who makes most nightmares seems cosy. Or Nadhim Zahawi, Mr Johnson’s loyal lieutenant, whose family property firm has just been named and shamed for "hounding people left penniless by pandemic".

This is where we are: about to see one dangerous charlatan get the boot, only to watch a potentially even worse character march into Downing Street with a collar and leash around their neck held by backbenchers who have no qualms about letting Covid rip through society, claiming lives and wrecking the NHS.

Britain long ago bid goodbye to the truth. The Tony Blair years were a case study in lies and deceit which shattered public trust.

Today, the truth doesn’t even seem to matter anymore. Mr Johnson can lie ad infinitum ad nauseam, but as long as he’s a winner, Tories keep him safe. Now he’s a loser, it looks like the game is up.

While this indeed shows that Mr Johnson is no Trump – he has no stranglehold on the party – his rise to power has still "Trumpified" British politics.

He’s brought the UK into line with the corruption of politics in America and its democratic norms. We now accept scandal after scandal, as outrages mount too fast to be properly scrutinised. We now accept politicians lying to our faces and parliament. Worst of all, we accept clowns and charlatans as our leaders, government by social media, official cruelty, the promulgation of culture wars, and naked greed and corruption.

Mr Johnson’s regime may be damaged beyond repair by the end of this week, but what he’s done to British politics will remain forever. He’s irreparably poisoned Britain, and it’s all but inevitable that whoever follows him will only allow the toxin to spread.

