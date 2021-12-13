DOZENS of military personnel have been drafted in to help Scotland's vaccination effort.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) confirmed that 100 soldiers were helping in Scotland, with a further 650 deployed to help the NHS in England.

It comes as political leaders have urged people to book their booster vaccinations in an attempt to stem the spread of the Omicron variant.

This morning the Prime Minisiter announced that one person has died with the variant in the UK, while hospitals begin to receive patients infected with it.

The army previously stepped in across the country to help people affected by Storm Arwen.

Thousands of homes, aprticularly in the North East of Scotland, were left without power for days as the storm tore down power lines and trees.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “We have rapidly mobilised service personnel to work alongside our dedicated health services to accelerate the vaccine booster programme.

“Our Armed Forces will help to get vaccines into arms as quickly as possible as we continue our efforts to support the UK’s response to the pandemic.”

UK Government Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said: “We are turbocharging our COVID-19 booster programme to offer every adult in England a vaccine by the end of the year to protect people from the Omicron variant.

“Building our defences through boosters is a hugely important national mission and it’s brilliant to see the military supporting our NHS staff in our race against the virus.

“Please get boosted now to top-up your immunity and keep yourself and your loved ones safe this winter.”

Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said: “I am proud of our Armed Forces who are once again stepping up to help protect people and communities.

“We have a long history of working hand in hand with the NHS as two organisations with a common goal – to help keep our people safe.”