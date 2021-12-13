NICOLA Sturgeon has been urged to offer 'cancellation compensation' to businesses as fears grow over the Omicron variant.

The Scottish Conservatives have called on Holyrood ministers to help companies who are suffering as hundreds of people scrap plans for festive gatherings.

The party is also calling for the government to scale up mass vaccination centres and drop-in cinics, to enable more people to receive a booster jag.

They ahve made the calls as Ms Sturgeon prepares to deliver an update to Parliament tomorrow on the latest Omicron situation as well as any new restrictions which may be imposed on Scots.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, said: " For more than a month, the Scottish Conservatives have been calling for the reopening of mass vaccination centres to speed up the vaccine booster rollout.

"The pace of the rollout across Scotland and the UK is already quick - but it's essential that we pull out all the stops to deliver even more jags.

"Mass vaccination centres were game-changing in delivering the first round of Covid jags. The number of jags getting into people's arms went through the roof once those venues were opened.

"The rapid rollout of mass vaccine centres and more drop-in clinics is now a necessity. It is mission critical that the booster jag programme accelerates to win the race between the vaccine and the virus.

"We urge the Scottish Government to do whatever it takes to increase the pace of the booster jag rollout because that is likely to be the crucial difference between avoiding or introducing stricter restrictions.

"In Tuesday's Covid update, we need Nicola Sturgeon to launch a full-scale mobilisation of every available member of staff and volunteer to accelerate the booster jag scheme urgently."

The party's finance spokeswoman Liz Smith MSP, has also urged Ms Sturgeon to help firms affected by cancellations of Chirstmas parties.

It comes after the public were told on Friday it would be sensible to avoid fetsive dos, such as office parties, to stop the spread of covid.

Ms Smith said:"Scottish jobs will be at risk if small businesses lose out on thousands of pounds of vital revenue that they were expecting to receive.

"This latest setback in the Covid situation is a bitter blow to businesses at one of their busiest times of the year. They need more support from the SNP, who so far seem to be trying to pass the buck.

"Unlike small businesses, the SNP Government does not have a cash flow issue. There is money available right now in their accounts to establish an emergency cancellation compensation fund to protect jobs.

"Instead of another constitutional showdown over funding, we need to see the Scottish and UK Governments working together constructively.

"Longer term, if more strict restrictions become necessary in the future, that will require assistance from the Treasury and we will make that clear in discussions with the UK Government.

"But in the short term, to keep Scottish jobs safe, businesses need extra cash urgently. The SNP must act before the damage is done."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We are working urgently to further accelerate roll out of the booster vaccination programme in Scotland.

"Scotland has already given a booster or third dose to 42.6% of the over 12 population, which is the highest proportion in the UK.

"A huge effort is now underway to step up the pace even further with the aim of offering a booster jag appointment to all eligible adults by the end of this year if possible.

"The NHS Inform booking portal is now open to 30-39 year olds and will be made available to 18-29 year olds later in the week.

"We are working with all the Health Boards to increase the number of appointments as quickly as possible and more are becoming available on a daily basis as we recruit more vaccinators."

“The First Minister will confirm further details of the accelerated roll-out to parliament on Tuesday.