BORIS Johnson and his ministers are coming under pressure over allegations of festive gatherings across Whitehall at a time when the country was facing strict lockdown rules.

Today, the Prime Minister insisted he has broken no coronavirus rules after an image emerged of him joining in a Downing Street quiz last year.

At the time of the quiz London was in Tier 2 restrictions, which included no mixing of households indoors, apart from support bubbles, and a maximum of six people outside.

The allegations have left Mr Johnson facing perhaps the most difficult week since the start of his premiership, with his leadership set to be tested in the Commons and at polling stations

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon to address the nation as Yousaf admits restrictions 'inevitable'

His first big challenge comes tomorrow, as MPs are asked to approve the Plan B measures he has set out in a bid to stem the spread of Omicron in England.

Already, more than 70 of his own MPs have signalled they either will, or are considering, opposing some of the plans, however Labour are intending to vote for the measures meaning they are more than certain to pass.

On Thursday the Conservatives will fight to keep hold of their North Shropshire seat, vacated by shamed MP Owen Paterson earlier this year. Bookmakers have signalled that the Liberal Democrats are favourites to win the seat, despite it being held by the Tories since its creation in 1983.

Here, we detail out all the allegations against Mr Johnson and the Tory Party over festive gatherings last year.

December 14 - Tory Westminster HQ

The Conservatives admitted that an event was held at the party’s Westminster HQ, organised by those running the London mayoral campaign for Tory candidate Shaun Bailey.

Around 25 people danced wearing festive hats as they gathered in the basement of the Matthew Parker Street building, according to The Times.

Matt Hancock

READ MORE: Boris Johnson insists he 'broke no rules' after joining No.10 Christmas quiz

The newspaper reported that a door was damaged at the “raucous” event, just hours after the health secretary Matt Hancock said that London would be moving to the strictest lockdown measures – Tier 3.

A spokesman confirmed that the ‘unauthorised social gathering’ had taken place, adding that “formal disciplinary action was taken against the four CCHQ staff who were seconded to the Bailey campaign”.

December 18 - Allegra Stratton footage

Cabinet Secretary Simon Case has been called in to investigate an event at Downing Street on December 18, reported to have been attended by dozens of people.

Leaked footage showed Boris Johnson’s then-press secretary Allegra Stratton joking about a “fictional” event at a mock press conference, which led to her resignation last week.

Allegra Stratton in the leaked footage

Mr Johnson said he was ‘furious’ at the footage but has continued to say a party did not happen. Douglas Ross, Scottish Tory leader, said there was clearly a “party of sorts”.

November 13 – first party

It is claimed that a leaving party was held for Lee Cain, the Prime Minister’s then director of communications, at No.10 as the country was in lockdown.

Mr Johnson is claimed to have given a speech at the event on November 13th.

November 13 – second party

There have been reports saying the party for Mr Cain continued ‘upstairs’ after Dominic Cummings, the PM’s former senior aide, quit Downing Street on the same day.

However there are also suggestions the events were separate.

As many as six current and former senior Government officials are accused of attending, but have ‘fiercely denied’ the accusations.

Dominic Cummings

READ MORE: New Covid restrictions 'inevitable' says Health Secretary as Omicron fears grow

Mr Johnson also batted away allegations a party took place during a press conference last night.

When asked, he said: “I’m sure that whatever happened the guidance was followed and the rules were followed at all times”.

Mr Cummings said on social media that the Cabinet Secretary’s investigation into the Downing Street pre-Christmas bash will also look into the ‘flat party on Fri 13 Nov’ as well as ‘the other flat parties, and the flat’s “bubble” policy’.

November 27 - Downing Street leaving party

Dozens of people are said to have been squashed ‘cheek by jowl’ into Downing Street for another leaving party on November 27, this time for Mr Cummings adviser Cleo Watson.

One source told the Mail the event was not a “party as such” but added: “It was a whole bunch of people who work in the same building coming together to say goodbye to a very popular member of staff.

“Was drink taken? Yes. Did the PM drop in? Yes. Did people think they were doing anything wrong? No, but in hindsight it’s not a great look.”

December 10 - Education department party

Former Education Secretary Gavin Williamson threw a party for officials and ministers in the department’s café on December 10, which has been confirmed by the department.

A spokesman said: “On December 10 2020 a gathering of colleagues who were already present at the office – and who had worked together throughout the pandemic, as they couldn’t work from home – took place in the DfE office building in London at a time when the city was subject to Tier 2 restrictions.”

December 15 - Quiz night

A Christmas quiz was held at Downing Street for No.10 staff on December 15.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it looked as if Mr Johnson had broken the law and coronavirus restrictions at the time based on the image, which showed the PM flanked by two aides on December 15 2020.

The image shows Mr Johnson joined by one staffer wearing tinsel and another wearing a santa hat, in the Thatcher room at Downing Street.

Boris Johnson

It is claimed those who did attend sat in groups of six, however Downing Street said the event was purely “virtual”.

Sir Keir Starmer said it is “very hard” to see how the Tier 2 rules could have been adhered to in the quiz.

Asked about the photograph this morning, Mr Johnson said "I certainly broke no rules” but said the investigation into parties across Whitehall, to be conducted by the head of the civil service, will include his festive quiz.

He said: “I can tell you that I certainly broke no rules – the whole thing will be looked into by the Cabinet Secretary, and what I’m focused on, frankly, is the vaccine rollout.”

Pressed if that means Mr Case’s investigation will include the quiz, Mr Johnson replied: “He’s looking at all these things. Is that the thing with the Zoom call? Yeah.”

November 25 – Treasury drinks

The Treasury has confirmed “impromptu drinks” occurred when England was locked down due to rising coronavirus cases.

The Times reported that around two dozen civil servants were present for the drinks on November 25 last year, while officials worked on the autumn Spending Review.

A Treasury spokesman said: “A number of HMT staff came into the office to work on the Spending Review 2020.

“We have been made aware that a small number of staff had impromptu drinks around their desks after the event.

“The Treasury did not organise an in-person departmental party last Christmas.”

Rishi Sunak was reportedly not at the event

At the time, non-essential shops, leisure and entertainment venues were closed as well as pubs, bars and restaurants, and people were urged to stay at home except for limited reasons including work if it could not be done from home.

The Times said Chancellor Rishi Sunak was not at the event and it is understood he was not aware of it at the time.

Numerous occasions - DWP drinks

Staff working for the Work and Pensions Secretary drank alcohol and ate takeaways “late into the evening” on a number of occasions while coronavirus restrictions were in place, the department has confirmed.

It comes after the Sunday Mirror reported that political staff and officials frequently drank after work until the early hours of the morning, and ordered food to Therese Coffey’s office at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

The newspaper said some of these sessions took place while hospitality and office parties were banned under Covid regulations.

Reports claim food was ordered to Therese Coffey's office at the DWP

The DWP has confirmed there were times when alcohol was consumed in a work space outside the Cabinet minister’s Whitehall office but stressed it took place while work was continuing past normal employment hours.

A source told the PA news agency the desks in the office are socially distanced and there was “no party atmosphere going on”.

A DWP spokesman said: “Throughout the pandemic, DWP officials have followed Government guidance while continuing to deliver vital services for millions of people.

“Staff worked from home where possible but a core team working directly to the Secretary of State regularly worked from the office, in accordance with the Covid-19 rules as they evolved.

“The team regularly worked late into the evening and on a number of occasions they ate takeaway food and drank some alcohol. No karaoke took place.”

Asked about the Sunday Mirror’s suggestion that Ms Coffey gave presents to staff while they stayed late one night over last year’s festive period, the spokesman replied: “On one occasion close to Christmas, the Secretary of State gave gifts to her core team, as she does every year.”