IMAGINE if the person in charge of your government was making a really terrible job of it, and almost everybody thought so, but the electorate was likely to find any other member of the ruling party was even worse. You would hold your nose and go for the opposition party, surely. Except it’s probably going to be led by Donald Trump.

That’s where America seems to be right now. Joe Biden has been in office for less than a year, and a recent poll suggests that fewer than 22 per cent of US voters want him to run again – an astonishingly bad figure for an incumbent president near the beginning of his first term.

The even more terrible news for the Democrats is that it may not just be personal. The number of those who would like to see his Vice-President, Kamala Harris, replace him as the party’s candidate is 12 per cent. Even among Democrats, those figures are 37 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

Biden’s personal qualities are, of course, a factor. It’s not considered good form to mention it, but the 79-year-old president doesn’t always seem to be absolutely on top of every aspect of his brief, such as being able to stand on a blue marker that he was directed towards, or remembering the difference between Syria and Libya, or when he first met Golda Meir (and which war it was during), or the name of the Australian prime minister – the last, mind you, while he was in the middle of talking to him.

Any of us might fall asleep during boring COP26 speeches, but Americans seem to think that Sleepy Joe’s somnabulance is no longer occasional, but the normal state of affairs. An extraordinary 71 per cent of them think that their country is on “the wrong track”.

Plenty of people who were happy to diagnose Mr Trump’s insanity, dementia and narcissistic personality disorder through the television screen from their armchairs are curiously silent on Mr Biden’s frequent “senior moments”. Yet it’s far from clear that, judged as a competent pair of hands, the current president is doing much better than his ludicrous and obviously unhinged orange predecessor.

If you leave aside the piffling question of whether you’d like the leader of the free world and Commander-in-Chief of its greatest military power to be in possession of all his marbles, or awake, there’s still lots for the average American voter to be concerned about. Inflation, for example, is at its highest level in 40 years and the cost of petrol – an important issue for almost all Americans – is 60 per cent higher than at this time last year.

On the other great issue of the moment, the pandemic, Mr Biden doesn’t seem to be a colossal improvement on Mr Trump either. At least he acknowledges that Covid exists, I suppose, but just as many people have died on his watch, and the courts have been overturning his coercive policies left, right and centre. It’s not clear whether there actually is any Biden foreign policy to speak of, but in relation to Russia (advancing on Ukraine) and China (ditto, Taiwan) it’s at least apparent that it’s not effective.

This almost unprecedented dip in popularity for a relatively new president isn’t just confined to the opinion polls; the Democrats’ loss in the Virginia gubernatorial election last month (a state which the party won by ten clear points in the presidential election) was an early, and depressing, indication of what awaits them in next year’s midterms.

I’m fairly confident that most people on this side of the Atlantic will still regard Mr Biden, however absent-minded and indeed utterly useless he may be, as the lesser of two evils if the other option they’re being offered is Mr Trump. But it’s far less clear that America, taken as a whole, is of the same opinion. There are certainly more Trump enthusiasts, and for that matter people who, while they may not much like him, think he’d be better than Biden, than you would imagine from the output of US media.

Even so, the out-and-out conspiracy wing of Trumpism – the kind of people who think that the election was stolen, and that storming the Capitol was a reasonable response – is clearly not the mainstream.

They are, nonetheless, a significant factor, because it is now almost impossible to imagine anyone gaining widespread support within the Republican party (and thus preventing Mr Trump from getting the nomination next time round) unless he or she appeals to this demented constituency.

This problem, in a different form, is also the one that the Democrats face: their activists are considerably more “progressive” than the mass of voters the party needs to attract. Europeans may not see figures such as Bernie Sanders or Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as especially extreme, but Americans certainly do.

While Mr Biden may have looked like a safe, normal, centrist choice, compared with potential candidates of that sort (who would have got the kind of electoral reception Jeremy Corbyn did here two years ago), many Americans think he’s implementing their kinds of policies.

Spending money as if there were no tomorrow – as the multi-trillion dollar Build Back Better programme is – reinforces that perception (and puts the Republicans 18 points ahead in the polls on economic responsibility). Biden could argue that that is necessitated by the pandemic, but on other issues – transgender admirals and critical race theory in primary schools – he’s sleepwalking into bearpits that the Republicans, and for that matter middle America, think of as characteristic of extreme liberalism.

To be sure, lots of Americans describe positions we might think of as only slightly centre-left or social democratic as extreme. And lots of us may regard people who would vote for Mr Trump, or send Christmas cards with the family holding automatic weapons, as almost incomprehensible.

But if the Biden administration is just as inept as the last one (if less obviously corrupt), and comparably unpopular, the return of Mr Trump begins to look like a probable outcome. This unappealing choice between two manifestly incompetent and unsuitable candidates, both peddling competing agendas that much of America violently dislikes, brings to mind what Henry Kissinger said of the Iran-Iraq war: “It’s a pity both sides can’t lose.”

