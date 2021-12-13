THE FUTURE OF a set of army training units has been cast into doubt after officials confirmed they were being reviewed.

An SNP MP has warned that Scotland’s six University Officer Training Corps could be affected in the review, and has urged the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to guarantee their safety.

Martin Docherty-Hughes, who sits on the Westminster Defence Select Committee has pressed defence minister Brandon Lewis about the plans repeatedly over the past several weeks, and said he has yet to receive any assurance.

At a session of the committee earlier this month, the MP quizzed Sir Stephen Lovegrove, National Security Adviser, for details of the plans.

However Mr Lovegrove said he was unaware of the measures, replying it was “not something I am sighted on”.

It comes after the MoD announced its ‘future soldier’ plan, which will see the military undergo a “radical transformation”, including a reduction of the regular army from 82,000 to 73,000 in the next four years.

Scotland current has six UOTC units in Dundee, Stirling, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow and St Andrews.

The units act as a platform for students to get involved in military training, with a view to pursuing a career in the army after graduation.

Mr Docherty-Hughes told The Herald they were an essential mechanism for recruitment to the armed forces.

He said: "Scotland's University Officers' Training Corps have been established for well over a century, and they continue to play an important part as a pathway for future leaders in the armed forces. If these units are under threat then the UK government should be up-front about the extent of the cuts they're planning.”

The MP for West Dunbartonshire added: “Our historic infantry units and battalions have already been decimated by successive Westminster governments. This appears to be yet another example of the Tories caring little about taking the axe to Scotland's rich military heritage.

"I will be seeking further assurances from the Defence Secretary on the future of the Officers' Training Corps units. If the UK government is serious about building a modern armed forces then they must invest in people. That means proper support for training and recruitment, and better conditions for those who choose a career in uniform."

The Herald asked the Army what their plans were, and whether any of Scotland’s existing units could be reduced in size or combined as a result of their plans.

A spokesman said the situation was still being considered, adding:” Whilst no decisions have yet been made, as part of Future Soldier structures, University Officer Training Corps across the United Kingdom are being reviewed to ensure they continue to deliver world-class leadership training for students and value for the Army, whilst contributing to wider Defence objectives.”