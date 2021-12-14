MSPs will discuss the future of the oil and gas industry in Scotland during a debate in Holyrood.

The debate, brought forward by the Scottish Conservatives, will take place tomorrow.

It comes after an announcement last week explained that the development of the controversial Cambo oil field off the coast of Shetland was being put on hold.

Last month oil giants Shell, which owned a 30 per cent stake in the project, pulled out citing financial viability concerns.

As a result, Siccar Point Energy, the company behind the development, said Shell’s decision to withdraw its equity meant they could not continue with their timescale to start drilling.

However it does not mean the project has been abandoned altogether.

The Scottish Government had earlier called on the UK Government to “reassess” approved oil licences in line with climate commitments.

The First Minister wrote directly to Boris Johnson urging him to look again at whether to grant a drilling licence to the project.

Environmental groups have long opposed the Cambo oil field and welcomed news it was on hold.

Scottish Conservative net zero spokesman Liam Kerr MSP said: “The corrosive influence of the Greens in parliament is already costing Scottish jobs, and may well have cost us the entire Cambo project.”

He continued: “The SNP-Green Government’s naïve understanding of our energy needs will only force Scotland to import more energy from abroad, costing the public more and increasing emissions.

“The Scottish Conservatives believe that our oil and gas industry has a crucial role to play in our journey to net zero.

“The SNP’s decision to abandon the oil and gas industry in Scotland could destroy Scottish livelihoods for no environmental gain whatsoever – and the Scottish Conservatives are determined to hold the Scottish Government to account on this deeply unjust move.”

Secretary of State for Scotland, Alister Jack, told MPs last week that he supported future oil drilling, and condemned the Scottish Greens co-leader for his comments on the Cambo project.

Patrick Harvie, who is also a Holyrood minister, said previously that it was only people on the “hard right” who now support future oil and gas projects.

Mr Jack said Mr Harvie's remarks were "disgraceful" and said there would still be a reliance on fossil fuels in future.

He insisted oil would still be needed as part of the country's transition to net zero.

The cabinet minister explained: "I support future drilling and I'm not a hard right extremist, just to put that on record.

“We have an oil and gas industry that is in transition - and the key is transition - and we will get to net zero by 2050.”

“The idea that oil suddenly stops would kill our economy."