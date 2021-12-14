PROPOSED legislation aimed at keeping people safer online need major changes, politicians have warned.

A committee of MPs and Peers have published a report today on the UK Government's proposed Online Safety Bill.

However the group say the plans do not go far enough to protect people from danger, abuse and crime on the internet and has urged ministers to toughen it up.

Offences such as paid-for scam advertising, content which promotes self-harm, sending flashing images deliberately to people with photo-sensitive epilepsy should be included in the Bill, they recommended.

Their report also calls for the inclusion of 'cyberflashing' - sending unsolicited sexual images - to be included as an offence in the legislation.

The committee’s report said the Bill needed to be clearer about what is specifically illegal online and proposed that pornography sites should have a legal duty to keep children off them regardless of whether they host-generated content.

It said that Ofcom, which is set to become the sector regulator, should be given more powers to investigate, audit and fine tech companies, and it should draw up mandatory codes of practice for internet service providers.

The Government has two months to respond to the committee’s recommendations, with the Bill due to be put to Parliament next year.

Damian Collins, chairman of the joint committee, said the Bill would bring an end to the “era of self-regulation for big tech”.

He said: "The committee were unanimous in their conclusion that we need to call time on the Wild West online.

“What’s illegal offline should be regulated online. For too long, big tech has gotten away with being the land of the lawless.

“A lack of regulation online has left too many people vulnerable to abuse, fraud, violence and in some cases even loss of life."

Mr Collins added: "The committee has set out recommendations to bring more offences clearly within the scope of the Online Safety Bill, give Ofcom the power in law to set minimum safety standards for the services they will regulate, and to take enforcement action against companies if they don’t comply.

“The era of self-regulation for big tech has come to an end. The companies are clearly responsible for services they have designed and profit from, and need to be held to account for the decisions they make.”

The report also recommended an automatic exemption for recognised news publishers as part of protections for freedom of expression and said journalism and “public interest speech” should be acknowledged as crucial to democracy.

It comes after a lengthy inquiry into online safety, which heard from victims of online harms such as Ian Russell – whose daughter Molly killed herself after viewing harmful content online – as well as Government ministers, Ofcom and social media and tech giants.

It has already received backing from others in Parliament including Mel Stride, chairman of the Treasury Committee, who supported adding fraudulent advertising to the Bill.

He said: "While it’s reassuring that some online platforms are taking action to remove scam adverts from their sites, it’s clear that not enough is currently being done to combat online fraud.

“We support the joint committee’s recommendations in this area and call on the Government to act and stop these criminals in their tracks.

The chair of the digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) Committee Julian Lewis MP welcomed the report also, but said it should have included a definition of 'disinformation'.

Mr Lewis said: "The failure to reach a consensus and the solution proposed runs the risk of endangering freedom of expression."