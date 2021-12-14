SCOTS will face tougher festive Covid restrictions as ministers battle to curb an acceleration in virus cases driven by the new Omicron variant.

Nicola Sturgeon will outline measures expected to include limits on household mixing and an extension to vaccine passports in an update to the Scottish Parliament today, followed later by a live television address to the nation.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said it was “inevitable” that additional protections would be introduced in a bid to slow transmission, while boosters are rolled out to all adults.

It comes as it emerged that the UK has recorded its first death involving a patient infected with the Omicron strain, while a surge in demand for home deliveries of lateral flow tests saw supplies run out on the UK Government website.

Mr Yousaf said he was “reluctant to get into detail” on the interventions being considered by the Scottish Government before they were finalised, but added: “It is really important that we try to do this with as much support from the Treasury which hasn’t been forthcoming thus far, because we know that of course there’s been an impact on businesses.”

Proposals to extend vaccine passports to leisure and hospitality venues such as bars, restaurants, and cinemas were paused in November when Covid cases had appeared to have slowed.

However, the arrival of the fast-spreading Omicron variant suggests this is likely to be reconsidered, though the policy has been undermined by data showing that people who are fully vaccinated have little protection against symptomatic infection with the new variant.

The first real-world analysis by the UK Health Security Agency indicates that people 25 weeks on from a second dose of AstraZeneca could have as little as 10 per cent protection, and 40% for those vaccinated with Pfizer, though immunity to severe disease is likely to be much higher.

It appears likely that any extension of vaccine passports will now have to rely on booster jags – which provide around 75% protection but are not yet displayed as part of the certification app – or on people being able to present a recent negative lateral flow test, as these have remained effective at detecting individuals infectious with Omicron.

Other measures such as reintroducing table service in pubs, physical distancing – which would limit capacity in venues such as restaurants – or capping the number of households allowed to socialise together in hospitality venues or in private homes are also understood to be under consideration, along with options such as the temporary closure of nightclubs and adult entertainment or bans on large events over a certain size. However, an early closure of schools ahead of the Christmas break is not being considered at this stage. Scotland’s largest teaching union, the EIS, said it wanted to see schools close on Friday instead of waiting until next week.

EIS general secretary Larry Flanagan said it would reduce the risk of infections spreading among staff and pupils – many of whom have had only a single vaccine dose or none in the case of under-12s – ahead of the Christmas holidays. Scotland’s national clinical director, Professor Jason Leitch, said public health experts are “very, very reluctant to close schools” due to the other harms that it can cause for vulnerable youngsters.

He said: “Not everybody is well protected in an educational and societal sense at home, so closing schools it has implications for feeding children, it has implications for educating children, it has implications for child protection. So public health advisors at all costs want to keep schools open.”

On Friday, Nicola Sturgeon warned that Scotland was facing a “tsunami” of Omicron infections, with evidence indicating that cases are doubling every 2.3 days – nearly three times faster than during Delta waves. The public was urged to “think carefully” about socialising and defer work Christmas parties.

The First Minister stressed that even if Omicron causes milder disease -– something that is still unclear – its reproductive rate coupled with its ability to partially evade immunity, including causing reinfections in people who have recovered from the Delta strain in the past six months, could lead to a surge in hospitalisations during winter when the NHS is already at capacity. To date, there are 10 people in hospital in England who have tested positive for the Omicron variant and one patient has died, but Scotland has not yet reported any hospitalisations.

A total of 186 cases of Omicron have been confirmed so far in Scotland using genomic sequencing, but the true number will be much higher with the variant expected to overtake Delta as the dominant strain this week.

The latest data on positive cases by date of test shows that confirmed Covid infections began rising on November 27 and were up by 34 per cent by December 10, with a clear acceleration from December 7.

The rollout of boosters is now being UK-wide, with the goal of offering all adults a third jag by the end of December. Health Secretary Mr Yousaf admitted this would require a “huge increase” in the number of daily doses being administered from around 40,000 currently to an estimated 70,000 per day.

“That includes potentially having to move NHS staff away from other core duties to do this,“ he added.

The NHS booking portal opened to adults aged 30 to 39 yesterday, and 18 to 29-year-olds will be invited to schedule their appointments later this week.

It came as supplies of lateral flow tests available to order online for home delivery ran out on the UK Government website, driven by a surge in demand in England where new rules mean that fully vaccinated people identified as a close contact of an positive case can avoid self-isolation if they test daily. Prof Leitch stressed there was “no shortage” and kits could still be collected from pharmacies and test centres, but there was “a limit” to how many Royal Mail can deliver per day.