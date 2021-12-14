Mass vaccination centres are being planned for Scotland as part of the drive to increase booster jabs.

Nicola Sturgeon is understood to be preparing to announce the measures in her statement to MSPs this afternoon.

It is also understood the First Minister will say that Covid vaccines are to be priotised over flu jags, with plans to scrap the 15 minute wait after being vaccinated to speed up the process.

The Scottish Conservatives are among those who have been calling for the roll out of more drop-in clinics and mass vaccination centres since Omicron cases began rising.

Earlier this week, Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross said: “There is no doubt that there could be more urgency in delivering the booster jag programme.

“For several weeks now we have been calling for the reopening of mass vaccination centres to speed up the rollout.

“There is a real lack of urgency from the Scottish Government on this issue, even though we all saw that these centres were incredibly effective in the rollout of the initial doses of the Covid vaccine.

“Humza Yousaf suggested that mass vaccination centres were not an option because of staff shortages, although it seems that Nicola Sturgeon doesn’t fully agree.

“When two million Scots are waiting for a Covid jag, it’s difficult to understand why the government is not doing everything possible to boost the rollout by backing our call for mass vaccination centres to be reopened.

“There is a glaring lack of urgency from the government about what they’re doing to accelerate the vaccine scheme and tackle the booster jag backlog.”

