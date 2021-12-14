The Scottish Government has recorded more than 3,100 new coronavirus cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to the latest Scottish Government figures, 3,117 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the past 24 hours.

Six deaths have been reported of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days.

The death toll therefore now stands  at 9,725 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Separate figures produced by National Records of Scotland (NRS) which record the number of deaths where Covid was mentioned on a death certificate, put the figure at 12,216 as of December 5.

NRS figures include deaths where “suspected” or “probable” Covid-19 appears on the death certificate.

Of the 29,558 new tests for Covid-19 carried out which reported results in the past 24 hours – 11.3% were positive.

A total of 38 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19, with 541 in hospital who had recently contracted the virus overall.

The total number of first vaccinations given is 4,363,074 while 3,978,208 people have now received a second dose.

2,200,172 have received a third dose or booster vaccine.

Due to a refresh of data yesterday, Public Health Scotland were able to identify a number of duplicates in the data which were previously reported as separate vaccination events which has resulted in a drop in reported first dose vaccinations.

 

 