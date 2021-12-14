THE SCOTTISH Government will receive extra funding to help tackle Covid, it has been announced.

Rishi Sunak unveiled the new cash just minutes before Nicola Sturgeon gave her crucial update to MSPs today.

The announcement has been seen by some as an attempt to scupper the First Minister's statement, in which she criticised Westminster's lack of financial support.

In the announcement, released shortly after 2pm, Mr Sunak said devolved governments would be receiving additional money but did not specify how much.

The Chancellor said: "Throughout this pandemic, the United Kingdom has stood together as one family, and we will continue to do so.

“We are working with the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to drive the vaccine rollout to all corners of the United Kingdom and ensure people and businesses all across the country are supported."

The Treasury said that while devolved governments were "well funded", they did not have a full picture of the funding they would receive in Barnett consequentials. This is not due to be confirmed until early next year.

As a result, the Chancellor's department said it was giving funding to devolved governments now "to provide greater certainty and allow them to plan as they tackle Covid-19 during the crucial weeks ahead."

The amount of money to be received will be confirmed in the coming days, the department said.

This appeared to contradict Ms Sturgeon's criticisms in Holyrood, where she said:"Our public health response is curtailed by lack of finance."

Stressing she was not making a "political point", Ms Sturgeon told MSPs: " Although Scottish taxpayers foot our share fo the bil, money only flows to the devolved governments when the UK government makes decisions.

"So because the UK Government is, at this stage, not proposing any further protections - a position I do not agree with - there is not funding generated to compensate businesses for any protections we wish to put in place".

Earlier this month the SNP called for the Chancellor to re-start the furlough scheme, arguing the Scottish Government did not have the finances to pay for a similar scheme alone.

After being asked about the funding announcement by Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Ms Sturgeon said she had not been aware of it when she gave her speech.

She said: "On the issue of money, I've just been passed a note. I didn't have this information, because I don't think it was announced before I came in, that the UK government has announced that there will be additional funding made available to devolved administrations.

"I don't have any of the detail of that yet. But I do absolutely welcome that I think that is very good progress. It is a move we have been pushing for for the last number of days."

The Treasury told The Herald the department was in constant contact with the Scottish Government, and listened to their concerns before announcing the funding.