A VETERAN SNP MP has declared the Alba party a "burden to the cause of independence" after he was goaded with carrots.

Pete Wishart shared a photograph of the vegetables online claiming they were left outside his constituency office by Alba members.

The popular root vegetables, adorned with small union jack flags, were left in an attempt to taunt the Perth and North Perthshire MP in a bizarre political feud.

Mr Wishart also posted images of several people outside his office wearing masks of his own face, claiming they were also Alba members.

He said the party was now a "burden" to the independence movement, and described its members as "clowns" and "idiots" .

The MP said:"Here’s what these Alba idiots left at my office. They seem to have a thing about ‘carrots’. They are now a burden to the cause of independence and god help us if they ever became noticed by the general public."

In another tweet, he shared an image of people wearing a mask of his face, holding fishing rods and other items. The images were posted on Twitter and Facebook with references to slippers, thought to be a dig at Mr Wishart's 'comfort' in Westminster.

The carrots are thought to reference Alba's claims that the SNP are 'dangling the carrot of a referendum' to their supporters.

The MP wrote: "Just exactly what is wrong with these Alba clowns? Apparently they came all the way to Perth for this and they wonder why they are on 1%."

He added: "At least he’s not wishing me dead this time. Sara also wants one of the masks to frighten me round the house…"

When asked about the claims of Alba members taunting Mr Wishart, a spokesman from Alex Salmond's party said: "Maybe he was left carrots by someone because it’s Christmas time, but there’s as much of a chance of Santa Claus bringing Pete a section 30 order for an independence referendum than there is Boris Johnson agreeing to one as per his SNP strategy.

"However, I’d like to wish Pete a Merry Christmas and a good holiday in Scotland."