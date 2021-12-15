NEWS that schools are using a survey to pry into the personal and sexual habits of teenagers has caused something of a stir. Some have suggested that there is something quite troubling about the survey and the government’s disregard for parents' personal and moral values and, indeed, for the private lives of children.

Others, however, have suggested that raising concerns about these survey questions, that include asking 14-year-olds if they have indulged in some pretty extreme forms of sex, is tantamount to a moral panic, a form of angry, backward and bigoted “authoritarianism”.

Looking further into this issue, it turns out that many concerns have already been raised, not about just the survey, but more generally about the sex education taking place in Scottish schools.

Go on YouTube and you can find a video from 2019 where Richard Lucas of the Family Party challenges John Swinney to endorse the sex education material that children are receiving. The video, which is of a National Parent Forum of Scotland event, is not intended to be comedy gold, but that is how it turns out.

Lucas raises a question at the forum, about what he sees as unsuitable material to be used in schools. This includes educational resources covering pornography, and a number of extremely hardcore sex acts, which Lucas claims promotes these practices.

What makes the video so powerful and bizarrely hilarious is the actions and outrage of the host of the event who does everything she can to shut Lucas up.

As Lucas details the extremely graphic school sex education content to the people in the room, the host who, standing up, exclaims, “Remember that we are going live!”

Lucas continues, explaining that “anal sex is demonstrated by a video of a banana being dumped into Nutella”.

Again, this is too much for the Parent Forum host who exclaims, “Oh please”, and at one point the microphone is taken from Richard Lucas who points out, quite reasonably, that if this is too much for adults to listen to, what on earth is it doing in our schools?

Swinney denies that pornography or masturbation are promoted in schools but Lucas, after the event, shows us the educational material he is talking about, including one on pornography where a jolly young man explains that “Pornography is as fun to watch as it is hard to forget – so much flesh. The whole point about pornography is to arouse us, to get us sexually excited, and that’s great because using your actual imagination is hard work”.

Richard Lucas is a Christian and a moral conservative who feels that this material is unsuitable for school children. I suspect many parents, with very different moral outlooks, would agree with him. Penny Lewis, spokesperson for a new parent-teacher group called Hands Up Scotland, is one of them.

Lewis, who is more of a liberal than a conservative, explained to me her concern that parents are no longer being represented in Scotland by the new parent forum, and that the Scottish Government no longer respects or even recognises the “traditional boundaries between school life and our private lives”.

“We don’t all share the same moral values”, Lewis notes, and “schools used to recognise that a space was needed that left certain personal matters to families”.

Today, she believes, the “anything goes ideology”, goes against what many parents want for their children and is part of the “overreach”, where the government encourages teachers to overstep the mark on a number of issues.

Hands Up Scotland has been set up to challenge the government using schools to push their own ideologies about sexual relations and gender, and also to question what they say is the wider politicisation of Scottish education.

Both Lucas and Lewis believe that parents are being patronised and that trust between parents and teachers is being undermined by this government overreach and intrusion. Is this an authoritarian moral panic? I think not.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.