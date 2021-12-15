WE’RE not very good at learning from history, even in order to be inspired. The thought was reinforced by a debate at the Western Isles Council last week about a supposed “guarantee” of high-speed broadband to every Scottish home, which is actually no such thing.

Of course, the vast majority will be covered because it makes commercial sense but a small minority in pan-Scottish terms, deemed too expensive to reach, will be given vouchers and wished the best of luck, which they will probably need since there is not exactly a queue of eager providers.

The convener of the council, Norman MacDonald, drew a parallel with Tom Johnston’s great post-war vision for the North of Scotland Hydro Electric Board to bring light and power to every home, no matter how remote. Which explains why there are people in many Scottish places which would otherwise have been deserted long ago.

Arguably, state of the art communications will be as important to retaining population in the future as the coming of electricity was in the past. If Tom Johnston had turned up in the further-flung corners of Scotland offering vouchers rather than a great moral crusade through public enterprise, it is unlikely his name would be remembered far less revered.

On this as on many fronts, the missing factor in current politics is vision. So long as the headlines are secured, what follows is a secondary consideration and when, as in this instance, the losers are a few inconvenient percentage of the Scottish population, who really cares apart from themselves?

Let me offer another lesson from history with acute current relevance. Fifty years ago, the gold rush mentality was alive around the Scottish coastline. Concrete oil platforms were the jackpot of the day. Any construction giant which could secure a deep water site, planning permission and just one order was in the money.

The result was an unplanned, unsustainable industry that left a series of very large holes in the ground and no lasting economic benefits when the work soon moved overseas. It was laisser-faire capitalism in the wild west. By the time a Labour government tried to bring order to the process, the horse had bolted.

So what is the current parallel? Over the next decade, a vast array of offshore windfarms is going to appear round our coast. West, north and east. The possibilities for Scottish industry and employment are enormous – but will not be delivered unless there is the kind of planning that was allowed to exist in Tom Johnston’s day but is now deeply unfashionable.

If this turns into another failure, it will be an extremely slow motion one. For starters, we have the lessons of very recent history to learn from. Unless there is planning, unless there is infrastructure, unless there are inescapable obligations placed upon ruthless companies, there will always be reasons to take the work and benefits elsewhere. Which of these three preconditions will be met, this time next year?

The first big test will come when the ScotWind licences are issued next month. At that point we will know who the winners have been. Some of the biggest operators in the sector have been talking themselves into pole positions by promising the kingdom of heaven about their commitments to a domestic supply chain, in the hope of erasing all past memories of reality.

However, the key will not lie in commitments made. It will depend on the bankability of these commitments under the terms of the licences, regardless of whether or not they are then flipped to another operator as often happens. It will also depend on the infrastructure existing to enable work to be done here rather than in Europe or far further afield.

To achieve this, we need planning and co-ordination, rather than everyone doing their own thing. That plan should be government led and visible to the Scottish public in a coherent form that offers assurance it is capable of delivery. Without that assurance, why should any North Sea worker believe in the “energy transition” when the question remains: “Transition into what”?

There is time to get this right but it will soon slip away unless there is a plan, backed up by the investment required. There should be co-operation with the UK government over shared priorities for investment in the required infrastructure, rather than posturing over “power grabs” and other unproductive nonsense.

As Tom Johnston wrote in the foreword to his great anti-landlord treatise, Our Scots Noble Families: “A democracy ignorant of the past is not qualified either to analyse the present or to shape the future”. That great truth is applicable in many contexts but applied in far too few. What about this one?

Brian Wilson is a former UK Energy Minister