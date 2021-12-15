BORIS Johnson is like no other Conservative politician I know. There is something different about him – something special. Love him or loathe him, painting him as just another Tory or applying to him all the tropes you’d ordinarily attach to the Conservative tribe, would be spectacularly to miss the mark. He is his own man, unique, and to understand him requires that you come at the subject afresh.

So, put aside everything you think you know about the Conservative party before coming to consider who Boris Johnson is, what makes him tick, what his appeal is (he is the Tories’ greatest election winner since Margaret Thatcher, after all), and what, in the end, will bring him down.

The Tory party has never been entirely at ease with him. True Conservatives suspect that he is not One Of Us (to borrow Mrs Thatcher’s famous phrase). Conservatives believe in two things above all else – small government and low tax. It’s far from evident that Boris Johnson would put these even in his top ten priorities, never mind top two.

So how did he get to where he is, as leader of his party? His appeal in 2019 was precisely what Conservatives (and, if the polls are to be believed, the country at large) are now starting to find so distasteful. Namely, his remarkable ability to believe that the rules do not apply to him.

In order to change things, you have to break things. This is why Conservatives generally dislike change. But to every rule there is an exception and Brexit was the big one. The huge exception. The huge change that needed to be made in order to put things back as once they were (or so the Brexiteers thought). Under Theresa May the party was not merely struggling to deliver that change – it was manifestly failing.

Playing by the rules, which was Mrs May’s way and will be until the end of her days, was not working, and everyone could see it. Government has never been weaker than when she was at the helm. Parliament was running riot. The courts were starting to think they could run the country. Any semi-decent leader of the opposition would have eaten Mrs May for breakfast but, unfathomably, Labour had elected Jeremy Corbyn to lead them – and he was taking them not into power, but into oblivion, left foot first.

For more than 3000 years we have known that when chaos engulfs the polity, enter the strong man. A man to reimpose order in his own mould. A man unafraid to knock a few heads together, to break what needs to be broken, and to disregard conventions, politesse, etiquette, and puny gentlemen’s agreements. Enter always at this point the rule-breaker. Enter, on this occasion, Boris Johnson.

To his immense credit (let’s be fair now), he did what he said he was going to do. He got the UK out of Europe, out of the EU, out of the single market, and out of the customs union. He delivered. No mean achievement.

And then, to put the icing on the political cake, he went to the country and won a whopping 80-seat majority, destroying Corbyn in the process and making that menace Mr Nigel Farage an irrelevance. On both fronts, Boris Johnson deserves heartfelt thanks.

But here’s the rub. It turns out – who knew? – that strong men may make formidable campaigners, but they only rarely make great leaders. Becoming prime minister is evidently an altogether different proposition from, you know, being prime minister.

Boris Johnson is a Shakespearean character. Larger than life, capable of extraordinary performance, yet prone to introspection bordering on self-pity, he has often been compared by his critics to Sir John Falstaff. The lord of misrule, worshipped in the taverns, who has the heir to the throne under his spell, Falstaff is a clever and immensely witty clown. A character so bamboozling you never know when to take him seriously. On becoming king, Hal jettisons his old friend: to be playboy to the heir is one thing, but to be courtier to the newly crowned King Henry V is another entirely. (Conservatives, by the way, adore Henry V.)

But Boris Johnson is no Falstaff. He is no joker, no buffoon, no would-be courtier. His Shakespearean double is someone different altogether. From a different play, written at the other end of Shakespeare’s career. The prime minister is Coriolanus, the bloodied and brutal warrior who saves Rome from almost certain defeat at the hands of her enemies, only to fail demonstrably to understand the nature of the city he has so manfully saved.

Rome had a mixed constitution, where even the mighty had to impress and earn the trust of the masses. Coriolanus’ haughty disregard for the people of his city, and his stubborn refusal to play by the rules of the constitution that would have made him king, cost him dear. They cost him not only his position: they cost him his head.

Boris Johnson is reportedly a great student of Shakespeare. He should spend his Christmas recess re-reading Coriolanus, Shakespeare’s most political play. He will be reminded that power is to be shared, that the people are to be listened to, and that the rules apply to the powerful every bit as much as they apply to everyone else. He will also be reminded that those who are wilfully deaf to these principles will meet their demise more quickly than those who are not.

Do not assume that Boris Johnson is not listening. Do not write him off yet. He is an extraordinary campaigner and I very much doubt he feels his last campaign has yet been fought. But the Tory party is watching him now like a jealous hawk. They know he is not One Of Us. But they also know he is a winner – or, at least, that he used to be. They will not ditch him until they are sure he isn’t any longer.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.